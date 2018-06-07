MultiChoice gives subscribers a taste of Russia ahead of much anticipated World Cup kick off

MultiChoice subscribers have every reason to celebrate this month! The biggest football tournament around the world will kick off on 14th June 2018 and both DStv and GOtv subscribers will have access to all the 64 live games straight from Russia.

Ahead of the kick off, subscribers got a chance to ‘Chizika na Russia’ during a consumer launch that was held at Nakuru Athletics Club on 2nd and 3rd June. Thousands of football fans and subscribers showed up to experience a taste of Russia by taking part in a number of on-ground activities and games.

“We delight in offering our customers exclusive content experiences as we strive to make great entertainment more accessible to our subscribers. Making content experience alive to our subscribers in such ways is a powerful way for us entertainment as a powerful way to tell our stories. Our customers are our number one priority and every day we are reshaping our business to improve our customers’ experience, whenever and wherever they engage with us,” said Simon Kariithi, General Manager, GOtv Kenya.

Fans had a chance to win instant prices at the maze, foosball challenge, bubble soccer, soccer ducks, penalty kick-offs, merry go round and another kiddie games.

All DStv subscribers on all packages – Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Family will have access to all 64 games of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. GOtv Max and GOtv Plus subscribers will also have all 64 games of the World Cup. Subscribers will also be able to select English or Swahili commentary options on both packages.