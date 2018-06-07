Five MPs want CS Sicily Kariuki to resign over Ksh9 billion NYS scandal

Five MPs want Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki to resign over Sh9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

They said Ms Kariuki must be treated like all other NYS suspects for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war against graft to be taken seriously.

Ms Kariuki was the Public Service CS when the suspicious payments were made.

The MPs include Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Tindi Mwale (Butere), Moses Kirimi (Imenti Central), Abdullahi Bashir (Mandera North ) and Fafi’s Abdikarim Osman.

Osoro said Ms Kariuki is not exceptional and should step aside to allow anti-corruption agencies to investigate her in connection with the transactions that led to the loss of NYS Sh 9 billion.

“Did we have a cabinet Secretary in charge when NYS theft happened, the answer yes. Madam Sicily Kariuki was the CS for youth and gender service must take political responsibility,” he said.

Already, 22 suspects including the Suspended Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo and National Youth Service Director-General Richard Ndubai have been charged in connection to the multi-billion National Youth Service scandal.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale opposed double standards in the fight against corruption

“For us to recover tax payers money lost in 9 billion NYS scandal, Sicily Kariuki must resign. This should happen like yesterday,” he said.

His Mandera North Counterpart Abdullahi Bashir said while there was political good will to fight graft from the top political leadership more needed to be done to slay the vice.

“We fully support state and constitutional agencies to eradicate graft. Even as we do it, let’s not lose focus on big fish,” Bashir reckoned.

On his part, Imenti Central Moses Kirimi told the president Kenyatta to scale up the war against corruption.

The MPs also threatened to rally their colleagues to reduce budgetary allocation for scandal ridden state departments.

They further advised the media not to exaggerate figures as they report on graft.