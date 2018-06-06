MP drafts Bill to disband EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will soon be disbanded and its powers transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, if a proposed bill by Aldai MP Cornelly Serem is passed by Parliament.

“I wish to propose a bill seeking to amend article 79 of the constitution to disband the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) in its entirety,” Mr Serem said in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday.

“The work of this institution is being taken by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, so there is no need for two institutions duplicating the same works,” he added.

Mr Serem said the ‘bureaucratic commission’ had failed its mandate to address issues under its mandate, even as cases of embezzlement of public funds continued to be reported in the country.

He lamented that despite the huge budget allocate to it to fight corruption, the anti-graft body had little to show in its battle to eradicate graft.

“The EACC appears to have a lack of capacity, given that approximately 90 per cent of its cases are thrown out of court due to lack of evidence or mishandling of cases,” Mr Serem explained.

However, it will not be a walk in the park for the second term MP as he will have to surmount a mirage of challenges as past attempts to abolish EACC had failed.

In 2016, Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba sponsored a Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, which contemplated to disbanded EACC and the Independent Office of the Director of Ethics and Prevention of Economic Crimes created with full prosecutorial powers.

The bill also contemplated to delink the EACC from depending on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute corrupt individuals.

However, the bill failed to see the light of day as MPs shoot it down.