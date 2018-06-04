Over 100,000 Submissions as Groove Nomination Night Approaches

Groove with Safaricom has registered over a hundred thousand submissions during the nomination period which has since closed garnering an impressive record-breaking engagement following the introduction of public participation this year.

Artists and other Industry stakeholders took to social media and mainstream platforms to urge fans to nominate their best works for the much anticipated 13th edition of the Awards ceremony that will take place on 24th of June this month.

This year Groove Awards with Safaricom took it to the top by involving the public in the nomination process that has generated a lot of excitement amongst stakeholders and the industry, giving greater ownership and participation to music fans across the country.

As is customary, the nominees are set to be unveiled this Wednesday- 6th June at a Red Carpet event to be graced by the Gospel fraternity as they gather for the distinguished Groove Nomination Night.

Voting will then be open to the public shortly after the nominees unveil until midnight of 23rd June 2018, and will be followed by the high profile Red Carpet 13th Annual Groove Awards with Safaricom Gala on the 24th of June 2018.

Groove Awards with Safaricom continues to be the region’s premier Gospel Award Ceremony, and has always sought to promote and connect Gospel artists across Africa and foster unity among industry stakeholders, all the while raising the quality and standards of the local and regional music industry.

This year, awards will be handed out in the areas of Artistry, Song-Writing, Dance, Production, and Media. The categories are as below; –

Artist of the Year

Teens Choice Song of the Year

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Reggae/Ragga Song of the Year

Praise & Worship Song of the Year

Collabo of the Year

Music Video of the Year

Dance Style/Song

Media Personality

HypeMan / MC of the Year

Breakthrough DJ /VJ of the Year

Eastern Counties Song of the Year

Western Counties Song of the Year

Rift Counties Song of the Year

Nyanza Counties Song of the Year

Central Counties Song of the Year

Coastal Counties Song of the Year

Since 2004, Groove Awards with Safaricom has celebrated excellence in gospel music in Kenya and across Africa. The awards, entering their 13th year, are Kenya’s most prestigious and recognized gospel awards with a regional resonance and relevance. Groove seeks to promote gospel music as a message of hope and an avenue to address issues affecting young people across the African continent with a key focus on its main objective- Shaping culture through positive content and entertainment.

Groove Awards has seen over 2,000 artists/groups nominated and 700 Groove statuettes presented to gospel musicians in Kenya and East Africa region.