Businessman charged with concealment and importation of prohibited Assorted Cables worth Ksh6 Million.

A businessman was on Wednesday 30th May, arraigned before the Mombasa Chief Magistrates Court and charged with concealment and importation of prohibited goods worth Ksh. 6 Million.

The accused, Samson Mbui Waweru is alleged to have imported assorted cables valued at KSh.

6 Million, concealed as mixed household items, plastic seals and hotel slippers.

The charge sheet stated that on or about 23rd May at Consol Base Container Freight Station in Mombasa jointly with others not before Court, the accused person knowingly and fraudulently imported prohibited goods namely, inscribed East Africa Cables valued at Ksh5.8 Million.

The accused also faced an additional charge that, “On 23rd April 2018 at Consol base Container Freight Station in Mombasa jointly with others not before Court, the accused knowingly and fraudulently imported prohibited goods namely cables inscribed Coast Cables LTD in container NO. PCIU8673712 valued at Ksh200,000 in contravention of the EACCMA.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the counts before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Ms Christine Ogweno. He was released on a bond of Ksh1.5 Million and a surety of the same amount pending hearing and determination of the case. The case will be heard on June 21st June 2018.

In another case at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, a director of Destiny Freight Services Limited, Mwamachi Mzee was charged with the offence of making a false declaration on import goods valued at Ksh1, 289,780 contrary to section 203 (b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act of 2014.

He faced an additional charge of fraudulently evading payment of duty contrary to section 203 (e) of East African Community Customs Management Act of 2004.

The accused is alleged to have evaded payment of duties on imported goods by declaring that the goods belonged to a returning resident and were not taxable, while in fact they did not. The offence is alleged to have been committed at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

The accused was released on a Ksh300,000 bond or a Ksh100,000 cash bail. The case will be mentioned and heard on 13th June, 2018 and 11th July, 2018 respectively.