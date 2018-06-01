Where to go for a road trip this Madaraka weekend

Nothing gets Kenyans more excited than a long weekend from work and all the hustles of life; and this Madaraka Weekend is just one of those.

“As we celebrate 55 years of internal self-rule, there is no better way than taking a road trip to a destination you haven’t been to before,” says Josephine Wawira Mwai of Jumia Travel.

It is the best way to ‘Tembea Kenya’ and appreciate some of the greatest sceneries that our beautiful country has to offer. Here are some road tripping ideas for this weekend.

Explore the Wild-West

Though western Kenya is easily accessible from the vast network of tarmacked roads, the region has long been neglected by local tourists.

A road trip through Kericho will expose you to a land of rolling green hills with tea dotted by white colonial houses which have withstood the test of time. If eating fish and ugali on the shores of Lake Victoria and lazing all day is your cup of tea, continue further west to Imperial Hotel Kisumu. If you enjoy nature walks, camping under a forest canopy and bird watching, Kakamega Forest is worth the distance travelling even further west.

Heard About the Herd?

Masai Mara is the hub of Kenya’s tourism. However, other than the big 5 and the wildebeest migration, there’s a great variety of things to do to satisfy the wanderlust of any traveler. Whether you’re a seasoned or an amateur tourist, a solo-backpacker or with a group of friends, a family or a couple, the photogenic scenery is the much-needed escape for Madaraka Day weekend.

Try glamping at Ol Moran Tented Camp where you’ll enjoy not only game drives but also bush dining. Participating in a walking safari with Maasai warriors who are experts at tracking animals will help you reconnect with nature.

Off to Mount Kenya Region

The towns surrounding Mount Kenya are the thrill-seeker’s haven. Sagana Rapids are best for white-water rafting as well as for bungee jumping. Camp at Rapids Camp to enjoy both activities or book a luxury stay at Sagana Getaway Resort.

If you wish to hike up Mount Kenya, the Naro Moru route is the most popular and by far the easiest. The Kamweti route, on the other hand, is the most challenging and thus the least used trekking option by hikers up Mount Kenya. This bamboo forest track is popular with wild animals such as the waterbuck, Elephant, and buffalo.

The Road Less Travelled

Chalbi Desert, home to the largest desert Lake in the world – Lake Turkana also known as the Jade Sea due to its hews of green. Get to experience Kenya’s version of the northern lights while camping at Eliye Springs or just stare at the starry skies unpolluted by city lights. Book a flight to Eliye Springs Airport on Jumia Travel for the best airfare prices.

If, however, you want to take a short-road trip north, you can stop at Marsabit. Do not be put off by the harsh climatic condition of the area. This has worked in protecting one of Kenya’s UNESCO Heritage sites – the Mount Kulal Biosphere Reserve. Lake Paradise, which is a green oasis right in the middle of the arid Marsabit National Park, is a must see.



