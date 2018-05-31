Fans Nominate their favourites for 2018 Groove Awards

Nominations for Groove Awards have been causing ripples of excitement amongst fans as they logged to the Groove website www.grooveawards.co.ke to nominate their favourite artists and songs for the much anticipated 13th edition Groove Awards with Safaricom

With 1 one more day to go, in a first in the history for Groove where the public was invited to participate in the nomination process, artists are urging fans to nominate them in respective categories.

Nominations officially close at midnight of the 31st of May 2018 and a full list of nominees will be made available on the 6th of June 2018 at the Groove Nomination Night.

The nomination process and the award categories were this year refreshed to give greater ownership and participation to music fans across the country.

Voting will be Open to the public from midnight of the 6th of June 2018 until midnight of the 23rd of June 2018 . This will be followed by the high profile red carpet 13th Annual Groove Awards Gala on the 24th of June 2018 where winners will be revealed.

The categories are as below; –

· Artist of the Year

· Teens Choice Song of the Year

· Breakthrough Artist of the Year

· Hip-Hop Song of the Year

· Reggae/Ragga Song of the Year

· Praise & Worship Song of the Year

· Collabo of the Year

· Music Video of the Year

· Dance Style/Song

· Media Personality

· HypeMan / MC of the Year

· Breakthrough DJ /VJ of the Year

· Eastern Counties Song of the Year:

· Western Counties Song of the Year:

· Rift Counties Song of the Year:

· Nyanza Counties Song of the Year:

· Central Counties Song of the Year:

· Coastal Counties Song of the Year:

Since 2004, Groove Awards with Safaricom has celebrated excellence in gospel music in Kenya and across Africa. The awards, entering their 13th year, are Kenya’s most prestigious and recognized gospel awards with a regional resonance and relevance. Groove seeks to promote gospel music as a message of hope and an avenue to address issues affecting young people across the African continent with a key focus on its main objective- Shaping culture through positive content and entertainment.

Groove Awards has seen over 2,000 artists/groups nominated and 700 Groove statuettes presented to gospel musicians in Kenya and East Africa region.