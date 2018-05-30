Parliament summons CS Kiunjuri over Ksh1.9 billion NCPB payments

The National Assembly’s Agriculture Committee has now summoned Agriculture and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to shed light on controversial National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) payments.

This follows a public outcry on the Ksh1.9 billion scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board.

“We have invited the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Irrigation Mwangi Kiunjuri to appear before us this morning Wednesday May 30,2018 to respond among other issues the happening on NCPB,” parliamentary Agriculture Committee Chairman Adan Haji Ali Sheikh

“As a committee, we believe there is more information that Kenyans need to know on the ongoing at NCPB. For that reason, we will be meeting with CS Kiunjuri, his principal secretary Richard Lesiyampe and Ex-Managing Director Newton Terer who resigned last week to tell Kenyans what exactly transpired,” he added.

Mr Adan, who is also Mandera South MP (pictured) explained that they will also be inquiring to know from the CS Kiunjuri and his team how the payments were made while the vetting exercise to establish the authenticity of the farmers was underway.

According to the MP, Deputy President William Ruto had ordered ministry to conduct a vetting exercise after some farmers complained that they had delivered their produce to the cereals board but it had taken ages to pay them.

“We would want to understand how money meant for genuine farmers ended up in the hands of brokers and businessmen,”

“We cannot have a country where state officers make a joke of public resources, that must come to end,” he posed.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has been in the news recently after an exposé that unscrupulous maize traders were paid Sh1.9 billion on imported maize whose authenticity is still suspect.

Prominent politicians from the Rift Valley are allegedly among eight traders paid Sh1.9 billion.

Last week, Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe tabled a listed of 15 persons who were reportedly paid at the expense of about 4,000 farmers who are stuck with their produce at their warehouses.

In light of these allegations, Newton Terer, Managing Director of the National Cereals and Produce Board abruptly resigned from his position last week.

Albin Sang has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director by Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe as the Cereal Board moved to address an audit report looking into maize purchase and operational issues on the distribution of subsidized fertilizer.