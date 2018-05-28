Newspaper summaries – May 28, 2018

Daily Nation

Raila Odinga says tribal groups serve no national cause

ODM leader Raila Odinga has dismissed tribal groups formed by politicians planning to use them as political vehicles for elective seats in 2022. In an apparent reference to the clamour for Luhya unity, Mr Odinga rubbished such calls and said there is a need to unite all Kenyan tribes. Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Mr Moses Wetangula, have vowed to merge their parties to bargain for power.

Sonko maintains Miguna as deputy governor nominee

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will maintain lawyer Miguna Miguna as his deputy. “I have chosen Miguna as my deputy and it is the assembly which will decide,” Governor Sonko said on Sunday at A.I.P.C.A in Njiru Ward. The position fell vacant after Mr Polycarp Igathe resigned in January. Governor Sonko said he will not be distracted by cartels hell-bent on making sure he fails to deliver.

IG Boinnet urges officers to seek counselling

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet has urged officers to seek counselling to cope with various psychological problems. Mr Boinnet said he is concerned about cases of suicide among police officers. “Let those in command to be accessible and listen to grievances. Some of these eventualities can be redressed by listening to one another and counselling those below us,” Mr Boinnet said in a speech delivered by Mr Paul Wanjama during a thanksgiving service for security officers at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Embu on Sunday.

The Standard

County governments cannot allocate or lease public land, High Court rules

The court has stopped counties from unilaterally giving out public land. A judge in Malindi has ruled that county governments have no legal power to allocate and lease public land to private investors. The ruling, which is likely to alarm both the county and national governments, decrees that allocation and leasing of public land is the sole and undiluted duty of the National Land Commission (NLC).

Only two matatus per sacco to be allowed into the CBD

A decision by Nairobi County Government to allow only two vehicles per sacco into the Central Business District (CBD) starting today has sparked angry reaction from matatu owners. The Director of Operations at the City Inspectorate Peter Mbaya said each vehicle would spend at least five minutes picking passengers from allocated spots in the CBD, as the county intensifies efforts to address unending congestion. Mr Mbaya said he met matatu stakeholders last Friday and all agreed to comply with the new regulations today.

Raila praised for his role in ongoing reconciliation talks in South Sudan

South Sudan leaders have lauded Kenya’s move to involve Opposition leader Raila Odinga in the ongoing reconciliation between President Salva Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar. For years, regional leaders, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, have played a key role to restore peace in the war-torn nation. Chief negotiator of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, Henry Odwar, accompanied by his splinter group members, yesterday held a press conference at a Nairobi hotel where they welcomed Raila’s new role as a special envoy.

The Star

Cartels hijacked vetting of farmers, Menjo says

The revelation last week by the Ministry of Agriculture that 18 maize merchants failed NCPB’s vetting exposed how cartels manipulate the system. Before farmers deliver maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board, they must present a letter signed by the chief, ward administrator, an officer from the Agriculture ministry and a religious leader. A depot manager is supposed to carry out tests on a sample of maize to ascertain if it is dry and if it meets the required moisture content of 13.5 per cent. Thereafter, a farmer gets a receipt to wait for cash in their accounts in two weeks.

Mudavadi, Raila divided over Uhuru war on graft

NASA leader Raila Odinga and his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi have differed on the government’s anti-graft war that has seen billions lost in questionable deals. Mudavadi accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being asleep on the job as senior government officers are on a looting spree. But Raila on Saturday appealed for patience with Uhuru, saying the head of state is committed to ending graft. The Opposition chief said fighting corruption remains top on his deal with Uhuru.

Ban on three chemicals to hurt Kenya’s fresh produce growers

Kenya’s fresh produce exporters could be affected by the European Union’s ban on three chemicals blamed for the widespread decline of bees. Although the ban is only within the EU, local exporters fear they might face resistance by their customers in Europe because the chemicals are widely used in Kenya. The ban relates to the outdoor use of three chemicals – clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam – which are derived from nicotine that has insecticidal properties.

Business Daily

Kenya risks missing Comesa deadline for sugar sector reforms

Kenya is likely to miss the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) deadline for liberalising the sugar industry due to wrangles between governors and the Privatisation Commission over sale of mills. The Council of Governors (CoG) has rejected the sale in its entirety, saying it will not solve problems facing farmers, instead demanding the assets revert to the counties. Previously, the governors were only opposed to the sale formula saying it was not in the interest of the growers.

French firm inks 50MW solar electricity purchase deal

Electricity distributor Kenya Power has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with French renewable energy firm Voltalia for a 50-megawatt solar project located in Kopere, Nandi county. The 20-year power sale contract at an undisclosed price will see the French firm use the expertise of its teams based in Portugal for both construction and operation of the plant. The firm said the plant, located on the border of Nandi and Kisumu counties, “benefits from an optimal solar irradiation level”. Voltalia will act as the engineering, procurement, construction operations, and plant maintenance services provider.

State orders SA buses as Dar buys in Kenya

Passenger bus body-builder Labh Singh Harnam Singh (LSHS) has been hired to build high-capacity buses for Tanzania government’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services as Kenya prepares to import the same from South Africa next month. LSHS managing director Daniel Maundu said the firm was working on the first order after the Tanzania government contracted Isuzu Motors to build the first 80-person capacity buses for use under the BRT programme.