Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kirinyaga women rep locked out of children’s home

Kirinyaga women representative Purity Ngirici was this morning denied access to a children’s home that she had visited to present gifts. Ms. Ngirici had visited the home last weekend and promised to visit again today and when she arrived, she was locked out of the gate.

Ms. Ngirici had brought the children 180 pairs of shoes, 180 mattresses among other goods which the home declined to receive.

“We have a policy as a department or county government. Anything that has to be donated to this home must follow the right channel and protocol. The security of the children is of paramount importance we cannot just allow anybody to come from the blues into the children’s home,” said the home.

17 chiefs arrested for aiding sale of illicit brew

Three Chiefs from Nyeri Central, four from Kiambu, seven from Nyandarua and another four from Murang’a have been interdicted for abetting sale of illicit brew in Central Kenya. Over 345 people were arrested on Saturday in Chaka, Nyeri County and 900 litres of illicit brew were destroyed.

“This week we have interdicted Chiefs and assistant chiefs across the region for not joining the crackdown. Some of them engaging on consumption of this alcohol we are fighting,” said Central Regional Commissioner Wilson Njenga.

Uhuru mourns Speaker Muturi mother

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolences to the family of national Assembly speaker Justin Muturi. He described Mrs. Virginia Ciarùnji as a person of great integrity.

“In the fullness of time, she brought up a distinguished family. Her family members, among them our National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, emulated her rectitude and have continued to serve this nation with distinction,” the President said in his message of condolence.

Business highlights

Mining group Vedanta ‘should be delisted’

John McDonnell has called for mining firm Vedanta to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange after 13 people died in violent protests outside the firm’s southern Indian copper smelter.

John McDonnell said regulators must take action after the “massacre” of protesters this week.

The people were killed in clashes when police opened fire on protestors.

Residents have been staging protests for months, saying that the smelter is causing environmental damage.

India’s Tamil Nadu state – where the copper smelter is based – has said it wants it permanently closed on environmental grounds.

But Vedanta has said it plans to continue operations.

Business groups write to PM urging Heathrow expansion

Theresa May has been urged to stick to the government’s timetable for having a vote on Heathrow expansion.

A number of business lobby groups have signed a letter saying the government needs to “get on with expanding the UK’s airport capacity”.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has also been asking business groups to support the expansion plans, the BBC has learned.

The business organisations that signed the letter have all come out in favour of Heathrow expansion in the past.

The letter sent to Number 10 said: “As Brexit approaches, Heathrow expansion is crucial to making sure the UK remains an outward-looking trading nation and is well-equipped to compete on the world stage.

“For British businesses, the benefits of expansion have always been clear: connections to new markets and trading opportunities, with better links with regional airports across the UK a boost to British exports, and a skills legacy for future generations.”

The letter adds that the UK is losing ground to competition from European airports.

Oleg Deripaska resigns from Rusal amid US sanctions row

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has resigned from the board of aluminium producer Rusal to shield it from US sanctions against him.

Rusal – which produces about 7% of the world’s aluminium- said his resignation was part of efforts to “protect the interests of the company”.

In April, the US imposed sanctions on Mr Deripaska and seven other oligarchs.

The sanctions prevent US citizens from doing business with all companies controlled by Mr Deripaska.

Rusal’s share price halved after the sanctions were imposed, and it closed off western credit lines for the company.

The sanctions blacklist was produced in April, with the Trump administration targeting individuals and companies that it said had profited from a Russian state engaged in “malign activities” around the world.

Reports say Mr Deripaska is now planning to reduce his stake in EN+, the energy group that controls Rusal, to a level at which the US Treasury would allow the businesses to be removed from the blacklist.

He has already resigned from the board of EN+.

Sports highlights

French Open 2018: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from match against Bernard Tomic

Australian Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open with an elbow injury that has disrupted his season.

He had been scheduled to face former doubles partner and ex-Davis Cup team-mate Bernard Tomic in an intriguing first-round meeting at Roland Garros.

Kyrgios had not played a singles match in nearly two months and said he and his team had decided it was “too risky” to potentially play five sets on clay.

“I’ve worked hard to be ready. But I literally ran out of time,” he said.

The 23-year-old won a doubles title on Saturday at the Lyon Open alongside American Jack Sock.

His withdrawal from the French Open means there will be eight lucky losers in the men’s singles first round, including Egyptian Mohamed Safwat, who earlier lost to fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

NBA: Golden State Warriors rout Houston Rockets to force series decider

Golden State Warriors came back from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 115-86.

The defending champions’ win tied their NBA Western Conference final series at 3-3, forcing a decisive game seven at Houston on Monday.

Klay Thompson scored 35 points, Stephen Curry scored 29 and Kevin Durant added 23 as the Warriors rallied.

They are aiming for a fourth successive NBA finals appearance, while Houston last made the finals in 1995.

Houston’s James Harden had dominated the early stages as they marched to a 39-22 lead after the first period, and he finished with 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

But Golden State’s defence finally got to grips with the Most Valuable Player candidate, limiting him to only 10 points in a second half in which the Warriors outscored the Rockets 64-25.

Harden, though, said his side remains confident of sealing the series.

UFC Fight Night 130: UFC president Dana White critical after Darren Till fails to make weight

UFC president Dana White labelled Darren Till’s failure to make the weight for Sunday’s welterweight contest against US fighter Stephen Thompson as a “bad situation”.

The non-title contest in Liverpool will go ahead after Till, who forfeited 30% of his purse to Thompson, weighed-in inside his new limit on Sunday.

“It sucks. This is a big fight, an important fight,” White told BT Sport.

Till claimed the failure was down to a “family emergency”