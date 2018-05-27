Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

DPP set for NYS arrests and prosecution

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been issued with 10 files pertaining to the fresh Sh9 billion National Youth Service scandal, allowing him to initiate arrests and prosecution of the accused corrupt officials.

Through social media, the DPP confirmed receiving Inquiry Files No. 51 of 2018 to 60 of 2018 through a letter from the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

The files touch on 10 companies and more than 40 individuals who are under investigation over the possible loss of taxpayer’s funds at the NYS.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ‘set on Trump summit’

It is North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s “fixed will” that a summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore should go ahead, state media say.

This followed a surprise meeting on Saturday between Mr Kim and the South’s Moon Jae-in, who said the North was “committed to denuclearisation”.

Mr Trump had cancelled the 12 June summit, citing the North’s “hostility”.

But on Saturday he said that the date “hasn’t changed” and that things were “moving along very nicely”.

The summit would be the culmination of diplomatic efforts that began this year to try to defuse what had threatened to become a military confrontation between the nuclear-armed communist North and the South and its US ally.

The North’s KCNA agency released a detailed statement on the meeting and the South Korean president also delivered remarks. It was the leaders’ second meeting in as many months.

Mr Moon said he and Mr Kim had “agreed that the 12 June summit should be held successfully” and that the North Korean leader had “again made clear his commitment to a complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.

But Mr Moon suggested Mr Kim was not certain whether Washington could guarantee the stability of his regime.

Smugglers shoot escaping migrants in Libya

People smugglers opened fire on a group of 100 migrants attempting to flee their clutches in northern Libya, aid agency MSF reports.

Twenty-five injured survivors received hospital treatment in the town of Bani Walid.

MSF says they reported at least 15 people were killed and dozens more, mostly women, were left behind.

Libya has become a key point on the route of sub-Saharan African migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

The country has been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Power is dispersed between different militias and two rival governments, allowing illegal activities to thrive.

MSF says the survivors receiving treatment are mostly teenagers from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, who were attempting to seek asylum in Europe.

They reported being sold between groups of human traffickers during their time in captivity, which lasted up to three years.

Business highlights

Kenya Railways in bid to reduce container backlog

Kenya Railways has dedicated two trains to ferry empty containers from Inland Container Depot (ICD) back to the port of Mombasa. This is expected to reduce and eventually clear container backlog.

“We wish to assure all our esteemed customers that we are working round the clock on all system challenges to ensure seamless clearance of cargo. We urge cargo owners to take advantage of the free storage period to clear their cargo as soon as it lands at the ICD Nairobi,” said the authority on Friday.

Former Kenya Power boss shortlisted for SRC job

Former Kenya Power Managing Director Ben Chumo has been nominated to position of the chairperson of Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Former Vice Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Ambassador Peter Ole Nkurayia and former Institute of Certified Public Accounts of Kenya (ICPAK) chief executive Patrick Ngumi, Fred Abednego Odhiambo, Okuku Nakitari Humphrey, Simeon Pkiyach Pkatey, Irene Wangui Gikemi, Samuel Kibati Osoro, Ambassador Ephraim W.Ngare, Lyn Cherop Mangich, Dr Jane Musangi Mutua and Dr Abdirizak Arale Nunow are also in the race to replace Sarah Serem whose tenure ended last year.

Nairobi, Westlands to get car free days

Nairobi County is in plans to ban private motor vehicles from Nairobi CBD and Westlands during specific days of the week.

The Nairobi Regeneration Committee has proposed Wednesdays and Saturdays as car-free days in the Central Business District and Westlands.

“We need to shift from the idea using our own vehicles coming to town every day, because you find more than three million of cars coming to the city centre and each one of them is not carrying more than one passenger,” said Nairobi County executive in charge of Roads, Transport and Infrastructure Mr Mohammed Dagane.

Sports highlights

Eugene Diamond League: Caster Semenya sets 800m world best time

South Africa’s Caster Semenya set the year’s best time in the 800m at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene as American sprinter Christian Coleman suffered a surprise defeat in the 100m.

Semenya claimed victory in a time of one minute 55.91 seconds.

World indoor 60m record holder Coleman, making his 2018 outdoor debut, finished second to compatriot Ronnie Baker.

There were impressive wins for American pair Noah Lyles (200m) and Shaunae Miller-Uibo (400m).

Lyles stormed away to win in 19.69secs and equal South African Clarence Munyai’s world-best time for 2018.

Miller-Uibo, the Olympic champion, clocked 49.52 for a comprehensive victory over world champion Phyllis Francis (50.81).

Britain’s Laura Muir, who completed her veterinary degree this week, was second in the women’s 1500m behind surprise winner Shelby Houlihan from the USA.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward to ‘give an answer’ on his future soon

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will soon make an announcement about his future after helping Real Madrid win a third successive Champions League title.

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev on Saturday thanks to a Gareth Bale double and a Karim Benzema strike.

Although Ronaldo did not score, he did finish as the competition’s top scorer this season with 15 goals.

“In the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans,” Ronaldo told Bein Sports.

“It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid. The future of any Madrid player is not important; we have just made history.”

When asked to clarify why he spoke about being at Real Madrid in the past tense, Ronaldo added: “I don’t have any doubts, it’s not important.

“I have to rest now, go and meet up with the Portugal team [before the World Cup] and in the next few weeks [I’ll make an announcement].”

Real take third Champions League title

Gareth Bale scored one of European football’s great goals to help Real Madrid overcome Liverpool and win their third successive Champions League title as goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a personal nightmare.

Bale made his mark on another Champions League final with a magnificent overhead kick to put Real 2-1 up after 64 minutes.

Liverpool had already suffered the devastating blow of losing top scorer Mohamed Salah midway through the first half – with a shoulder injury sustained in a challenge with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos – when calamity struck for Karius.

Six minutes after half-time, the German inexplicably threw the ball against Karim Benzema, who was not even challenging with urgency, and watched in horror as the ball rolled behind him into the net.

Liverpool recovered from the shock to equalise through Sadio Mane before Bale stepped off the bench to score his wonder goal.

There was to be no comeback from Liverpool this time and Karius’s misery was complete when he fumbled Bale’s hopeful 30-yard shot behind him to seal Real’s win.

It sealed Real’s record 13th win in this competition, and their fourth in five seasons to give coach Zinedine Zidane this third triumph in three years.

For Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, it was disappointment again – he lost his third successive final since arriving at Anfield, having suffered defeats in the League Cup and Europa League finals of 2016.