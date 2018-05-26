Evening news highlights

News highlights

Uganda bus crash kills at least 22, including children

At least 22 people, including three children, have been killed in a bus crash in northern Uganda, police said.

The bus hit a tractor that was driving with no lights at night and then a truck, police spokeswoman Emilian Kayima told the AFP news agency.

The accident happened on Friday night in Kiryandongo, about 220km (140 miles) north of the capital Kampala.

“Evacuation teams are working tirelessly to rescue the injured,” Ms Kayima said.

Some local media reports put the death toll higher than 30.

Uganda has among the world’s worst road safety records. More than 9,500 people died in a road accident in the country between 2015 and 2017, according to official figures.

Cameroon military court jails Anglophone activists

A court in Cameroon has convicted seven activists from the country’s English-speaking minority of rebellion and terrorism, handing them sentences ranging from 10 to 15 years.

They include the group’s leader, Mancho Bibixy, a radio presenter in the Anglophone North-West Region.

Cameroon’s English-speaking minority say they are marginalised by the country’s Francophone majority.

Separatists have been demanding independence.

Correspondents say Mancho Bibixy’s radio broadcasts are associated with a radical movement in the north-western town of Bamenda. The North-West and South-West regions are the two mainly English-speaking areas.

3 gangsters shot dead in Juja

Three gangsters have been shot dead in Juja. The three include two men and one woman, who were being pursued by police after shooting a motorist.

Juja OCPD Patrick Manyasi says the three had been involved in a series of robberies.

A pistol and an improvised gun were recovered, with one thug managing to escape.

Business Highlights

Tetra Pak says plastic straws are vital

Food packaging giant Tetra Pak has said plastic straws serve a “vital” function in cartons and should not be banned.

Plastic straws can be recycled together with used cartons if they are pushed back into the box, the company said.

Tetra Pak is developing a paper straw but it said it would still “be some time” before it was widely available.

Its statement comes amid growing concern about the effects of plastic pollution, in part helped by programmes such as the BBC’s Blue Planet II.

Last month Tetra Pak said its paper straw would be ready before the end of the year.

“In the meantime, therefore, we will continue to make the case that straws attached to our packages serve a vital functional purpose, and that bans are not the best way to tackle this issue, given the consequences of doing so,” Charles Brand, Tetra Pak’s executive vice president for product management and commercial operations said.

KPLC officials awarded tenders to relatives

An audit has revealed corrupt deals at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC). The audit shows that KPLC officials registered personal companies to award themselves tenders. According to reports by Citizen TV, out of the 525 registered tendering firms, 354 had fake documents. The power firm joins a long list of government agencies facing corruption allegations.

Korean leaders meet in surprise summit

The leaders of North and South Korea have met in the demilitarised border area between the two countries.

The meeting is only the second between South Korea’s Moon Jae-in and the North’s Kim Jong-un.

It comes as the two sides continue efforts to put a historic US-North Korea summit back on track.

On Thursday US President Donald Trump cancelled the summit, scheduled for 12 June, but later suggested it might still go ahead.

The latest talks were held on the northern side of the Panmunjom truce village, between 15:00 and 17:00 local time (06:00 and 08:00 GMT), Mr Moon’s office said.

“Both leaders exchanged opinions… for the successful holding of the North Korea-US Summit,” it added, saying that Mr Moon will announce the outcome of the talks on Sunday morning.

Sports highlights

Monaco Grand Prix: Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo powers to dominant pole position

Daniel Ricciardo will start the Monaco Grand Prix from pole after dominating qualifying while Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen starts from the back.

Red Bull could not repair Verstappen’s car in time to get him out after a practice crash, leaving Ricciardo to blitz Mercedes and Ferrari.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to second.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen was fourth ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas as Force India’s Esteban Ocon took sixth.

Giro d’Italia: Chris Froome set for victory with just final procession stage left

Chris Froome is set for a historic Giro d’Italia victory after he held off late attacks from nearest rival Tom Dumoulin on the penultimate stage into Cervinia.

The Team Sky rider, 33, extended his advantage over the Dutchman to 46 seconds and Sunday’s final stage in Rome is traditionally a procession.

Froome will become the first Briton to win the Giro in its 101-year history.

He will hold all three Grand Tours at the same time after wins last year at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Barring any incident or accident on Sunday, the four-time Tour de France winner will be the seventh man to complete the set of Grand Tours.

Michel Platini: No criminal charges, claims ex-Uefa president

Disgraced ex-Uefa president Michel Platini has claimed he will not face any criminal charges over the matter that led to his ban from football.

Former France captain Platini, 62, was head of European football’s governing body until his ban for ethics breaches.

The matter then formed part of a criminal inquiry into wider corruption at world governing body Fifa.

Swiss prosecutors told BBC Sport they had written to Platini confirming no action was “currently being taken”.

Platini was banned in 2015 over a 2m Swiss francs (£1.3m) “disloyal payment” from then Fifa president Sepp Blatter, who was also banned from football for his part in the matter.

The payment was made at a time when Blatter was seeking re-election as president.