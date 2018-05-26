Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

Bearded woman ‘undressed by Kenya police’

A Kenyan woman has threatened to sue two police officers who she says harassed her by forcing her to undress so that they could confirm her gender after they spotted she had a beard.

Teresiah Mumbi, who works as a matatu (minibus) tout, told local local media on Thursday that the officers who humiliated her were women.

She says the incident, which happened on 15 May, has left her afraid and has started shaving her beard, which grows back over two days, to stop further harassment.

It is not clear why the police officers would have needed to know her gender.

Solai tragedy could have been avoided

The Solai Dam tragedy that claimed over 40 lives in Nakuru could have been avoided, Kenya Human Rights Commission has said. The agency has accused state officers of laxity, accusing them of ignoring reports by members of the public over the looming spill threat. The officers accused of laxity are from National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and Water Resource Management Authority (WARMA) according to Executive Director George Kegoro.

50 killed in boat accident

About 50 people have died after a boat capsized on a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials say.

The vice-governor of Tshuapa province in the north of the country said the cause of the accident was not clear.

More than 60 people survived when the boat tipped over as it was travelling from Monkoto to Mbandaka.

River transport is common in DR Congo as there are few roads or railways, but vessels are often overloaded and accidents are frequent.

Mbandaka is also currently struggling with an outbreak of Ebola, with fears that it could spread from the city of one million to the capital, Kinshasa, via traders using the Congo river.

Business highlights

England warns on ‘disorderly Brexit’ fallout

The Bank of England governor has said a “disorderly” Brexit could delay rises in interest rates as the Bank would be obliged to act to shore up the economy.

Mark Carney made clear what he described as a “sharp Brexit” could mean a reassessment of whether an interest rate rise is imminent.

And whatever progress is made towards the “new trading arrangements” with the EU, weaker income growth “is likely to accompany that adjustment”.

He was speaking at a London conference.

Mr Carney said that the negotiations were entering a “critical phase” and the Bank was prepared in case the transition was not “smooth”.

He said the Bank was “ready for Brexit whatever form it takes” and suggested that it might be willing to tolerate higher inflation and retain ultra-low interest rates to support growth and jobs.

The Governor also said that weak growth in the first three months of the year may not just be down to the harsh weather.

Chrysler recalls 4.8 million cars

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million US vehicles over a defect that could prevent drivers from turning off cruise control.

It warned owners, including those outside the US, not to use the function until they get software upgrades.

The Italian-American car maker said no injuries or crashes were related to the large recall campaign.

But it had one report of a driver of a 2017 Dodge Journey being unable to turn cruise control off.

The firm said an “unlikely sequence of events” could lead to drivers being unable to cancel cruise control.

Fiat Chrysler said drivers could still stop their car by continuously putting on the brakes or by shifting into neutral gear and braking.

Trump says ‘productive’ talks held on reinstating N Korea summit

US President Donald Trump says “very productive talks” have been held with North Korea on reinstating the summit with leader Kim Jong-un.

In a tweet, Mr Trump said the meeting could still take place on 12 June in Singapore “and if necessary will be extended beyond that date”.

He cancelled the summit on Thursday, blaming the North’s “open hostility”.

But North Korea later appeared conciliatory, saying it was willing to talk “at any time in any form”.

Shortly before Mr Trump’s tweet, the South Korean presidency said it was thankful that the “summit embers are not put out and it is coming back to life”.

Whether or not the talks will take place in just over two weeks’ time is, frankly, anyone’s guess, the BBC’s David Willis reports from Washington.

Summit meetings of this kind usually involve months of detailed planning and some analysts have expressed disquiet that private discussion of policy differences appears to have been replaced by “diplomacy by tweet”, our correspondent adds.

Sports highlights

Liverpool can go for bigger things-Klopp

Liverpool approach Saturday’s Champions League final against holders Real Madrid in Kiev with a belief they can “go for the big things” embedded in their DNA, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds, who entered in the play-off round, will be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time if they win.

Real are looking to lift the trophy for a third successive season.

“Nobody expected us to be here, but we are because we are Liverpool,” said Klopp.

A journey that started on 15 August against Hoffenheim will end in glory if the Reds beat the 12-time winners.

“This club has it in its DNA that it can really go for the big things,” said Klopp.

“I am pretty sure, in the second before the game, Real Madrid will be more confident than we are but the game doesn’t end in that second, it only starts.

“I am really happy to be here with this group of players. They fought unbelievably hard to be here. They deserve it. I’m really proud.”

Giro d’Italia: Chris Froome wins stage 19 to take overall lead from Simon Yates

Chris Froome launched a devastating attack to win stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia and take the leader’s pink jersey from fellow Briton Simon Yates.

Yates finished almost 39 minutes behind Team Sky’s Froome, who attacked 80km from the finish in Bardonecchia.

Froome, 33, was fourth prior to Friday’s 184km run from Venaria Reale.

But, with two days remaining, he now has a 40-second lead over Tom Dumoulin as he attempts to become the first British man to win the Giro d’Italia.

The four-time Tour de France champion is also attempting to become only the seventh man to win all three Grand Tours, and just the third to win three in succession.

“I don’t think I’ve ever attacked like that before on my own,” he said.

“The team did such a fantastic job to set it up for me.

“It was going to take something really special to get rid of Simon and get away from Dumoulin. It was now or never. I just had to try.”

Mark Hughes: Southampton boss signs new three-year contract

Southampton boss Mark Hughes has signed a new three-year contract after guiding them to Premier League safety.

Hughes signed a short-term deal in March, replacing Mauricio Pellegrino with the club in danger of relegation.

The Saints avoided the drop on the final day of the season despite losing to champions Manchester City.

“Now it is vital that we take the unbelievable support we received from the fans during the last few games into next season,” said Welshman Hughes, 54.

Assistant manager Mark Bowen and first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also signed what the club described as “long-term contracts”.

“Mark and his team had a massive impact from the first day on the players, staff and fans alike, and was able to pull together everyone involved with the club to deliver the results needed,” Saints said.