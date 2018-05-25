Morning sports highlights

Toby Alderweireld and Fred among Man Utd transfer targets

Manchester United have made enquiries about Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

The two players would cost United a combined fee in excess of sh10b as manager Jose Mourinho seeks to strengthen the spine of his team.

United hope to complete a deal for Brazilian Fred before the World Cup.

Tottenham have an incentive to cash in on Alderweireld as he will be able to leave for £25m in 12 months’ time.

United defender Matteo Darmian, meanwhile, is interesting Juventus.

The Italian, 28, has a year left on his contract and started only five Premier League games for United during the season just completed.

Along with Daley Blind and Luke Shaw, Darmian has little future at the club as Mourinho, who signed a new contract in January that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2020, seeks reinforcements.

United finished second in the Premier League – their highest placing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 – but were 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Andres Iniesta: Barcelona legend ‘had a lot of offers’ before signing for Japan’s Vissel Kobe

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta said he dismissed offers from elsewhere to join Vissel Kobe because they showed they had “trust and confidence” in him.

The 34-year-old completed his move to the Japanese top-flight side after leaving Barca, where he spent 22 years.

“I had a lot of offers, other clubs showed an interest in me,” said the Spain international, who is reported to be on a $30m (£22.39m) annual salary.

“I chose Vissel Kobe because it was an interesting project.”

He added: “There was also a lot of trust and confidence in me as a person and also as a player – that was a big reason.”

Kobe owner Hiroshi Mikitani said Iniesta help the next generation of players.

He said: “I am confident Iniesta’s philosophy, leadership and DNA will be a terrific inspiration, not only for Kobe but Japanese football society.”

Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham manager signs new five-year contract until 2023

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Pochettino, 46, joined Tottenham in May 2014, securing top three finishes in the last three seasons.

“I am delighted we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

First-team coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed new contracts.

Spurs are preparing to return to a re-built White Hart Lane for the 2018-19 season after playing last season at Wembley Stadium.

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” said Pochettino.

“This is a special club – we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves.”