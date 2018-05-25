Morning news headlines

News highlights

Kenyan herders to sue EU

A family of Kenyan goat herders are part of an eclectic group of people from across the world who are taking the European Union (EU) to court for failing to protect them from climate change threats to their homes and livelihoods.

The Guyo family, one of dozens of plaintiffs, live in northern Kenya, near the Ethiopian border.

They told journalists that heatwaves have become more frequent and extreme, affecting the health and education of their five children.

“We face more and more extreme heat in our region. This threatens our lives on several levels,” said Roba Guyo, the father of the family, said.

“Water is missing for herding and drinking — most importantly my children’s health is in danger.”

Temperatures in the area frequently soars above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), they say, making it hard for the oldest children to walk to school.

The group of plaintiffs consists of 10 families, including lavender farmers from France, and a group of young reindeer herders from the nomadic Sami community.

Their complaint is the EU’s existing climate target of reducing domestic greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030 does not protect their fundamental rights.

South Africa’s Ramaphosa gives half his pay to Mandela charity

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that he will be donating half of his salary to charity.

Mr Ramaphosa said the gesture was aimed at encouraging the wealthy to dedicate some of their pay to help build the nation.

The donation of 1.8m rand ($130,000; £100,000) will be managed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF).

Mr Ramaphosa is one of South Africa’s richest men, with a fortune of around $450m.

His critics often accuse him of being out of touch with the poor, and he was criticised for bidding more than $2m for a buffalo and her calf in 2012.

Mr Ramaphosa, 65, was a businessman before he became deputy president in 2012.

He held a stake in sectors from telecoms and the media to beverages and fast food – he owned the South African franchise of the US chain, McDonalds.

Nigerian soldiers raped starving women

Nigerian soldiers have raped women and girls who fled the insurgency by militant Islamist group Boko Haram, Amnesty International has said.

Troops separated women from their husbands and raped them, sometimes in exchange for food, in refugee camps, the rights group added.

Thousands of people have also starved to death in the camps in north-eastern Nigeria since 2015, Amnesty said.

Nigeria’s military has dismissed the allegations as malicious and false.

“These false reports, which are capable of derailing the good work being done by our patriotic and selfless soldiers, must stop,” the military said in a statement.

Troops have been battling the insurgents since 2009 in Borno and other north-eastern states.

More than 30,000 people have been killed in the conflict, and about 1.8 million people have fled their homes.

Business highlights

McDonald’s sees off plastic straw campaign

McDonald’s shareholders have rejected a proposal asking the firm to report on its use of plastic straws, the latest part of a campaign pressing the firm to ban the items.

The idea, which was backed by activist group SumOfUs, won less than 8% of the vote at the company’s annual meeting.

McDonald’s had recommended against the measure saying it was “unnecessary” and “redundant”.

SumOfUs said the vote was “not surprising”.

SumOfUs has been pressing McDonald’s to end its use plastic straws due to the impact on the environment and wildlife. An online petition on the issue has attracted nearly 500,000 signatures.

The proposal, put forward by a small shareholder and published in an SEC filing in April, argued that McDonald’s could face a consumer backlash on environmental grounds.

Apple awarded sh54.5b in US patent case against Samsung

US court has ordered South Korea’s Samsung Electronics pay sh54.5b in damages for copying features of Apple’s original iPhone.

The jury’s decision is the latest step in a long-running legal battle between the world’s top smartphone makers.

It began in 2011 when Apple argued Samsung had infringed on some patents.

Apple was awarded $1.05bn in damages a year later but the rivals have fought over the final amount ever since.

In the latest court ruling, most of the damages payment – $533.3m – was awarded for infringing three Apple design patents. The remainder was for violating two patented functions.

In a statement, Apple said it was pleased that the members of the jury “agree that Samsung should pay for copying our products.”

“This case has always been about more than money,” the tech giant said, adding that it was important that it continued to protect the “hard work and innovation of so many people at Apple”.

But Samsung said the decision “flies in the face” of the unanimous Supreme Court ruling in its favour on the way the design patent damages are calculated.

Chinese firms to repair destroyed city roads

Three Chinese firms have been awarded road repair contracts amounting to sh4.1 billion.

Sinohydro Limited, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and China Wu Yi will carry out repairs on roads destroyed by recent flash floods.

“We have entered into an agreement with the three Chinese firms to repair any roads damaged by the ongoing rains since January,” said Transport and Infrastructure CS Dr. James Macharia, adding that the three were picked because of their huge financial muscle that allows them to work and get paid upon completion of the works.

“The goal is to complete the work in the next six months,” he says.

Toby Alderweireld and Fred among Man Utd transfer targets

Manchester United have made enquiries about Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

The two players would cost United a combined fee in excess of sh10b as manager Jose Mourinho seeks to strengthen the spine of his team.

United hope to complete a deal for Brazilian Fred before the World Cup.

Tottenham have an incentive to cash in on Alderweireld as he will be able to leave for £25m in 12 months’ time.

United defender Matteo Darmian, meanwhile, is interesting Juventus.

The Italian, 28, has a year left on his contract and started only five Premier League games for United during the season just completed.

Along with Daley Blind and Luke Shaw, Darmian has little future at the club as Mourinho, who signed a new contract in January that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2020, seeks reinforcements.

United finished second in the Premier League – their highest placing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 – but were 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Andres Iniesta: Barcelona legend ‘had a lot of offers’ before signing for Japan’s Vissel Kobe

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta said he dismissed offers from elsewhere to join Vissel Kobe because they showed they had “trust and confidence” in him.

The 34-year-old completed his move to the Japanese top-flight side after leaving Barca, where he spent 22 years.

“I had a lot of offers, other clubs showed an interest in me,” said the Spain international, who is reported to be on a $30m (£22.39m) annual salary.

“I chose Vissel Kobe because it was an interesting project.”

He added: “There was also a lot of trust and confidence in me as a person and also as a player – that was a big reason.”

Kobe owner Hiroshi Mikitani said Iniesta help the next generation of players.

He said: “I am confident Iniesta’s philosophy, leadership and DNA will be a terrific inspiration, not only for Kobe but Japanese football society.”

Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham manager signs new five-year contract until 2023

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Pochettino, 46, joined Tottenham in May 2014, securing top three finishes in the last three seasons.

“I am delighted we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

First-team coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed new contracts.

Spurs are preparing to return to a re-built White Hart Lane for the 2018-19 season after playing last season at Wembley Stadium.

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” said Pochettino.

“This is a special club – we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves.”