Evening news headlines

News headlines

No money stolen from NYS, PS says

Suspended National Youth Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo has asserted that no money was stolen from NYS. This is in response to the latest graft scandal at the Service to the tune of sh9 billion.

“If at all Ksh.9 billion has been lost, it would mean NYS is technically un-operational. No double payments can be done through IFMIS without noticing it, therefore it is not possible for such money to be lost,” she said appearing before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.

West Pokot residents call for sacking of Deputy Governor

Leaders from West Pokot have raised issue with the constant absence of the county deputy Governor Dr. Nicholas Atudonyang. The deputy governor has been away for eight months, having left for Texas, US immediately after last year’s election.

The leaders under Independent Pokot Leaders Forum (IPLF) have given area governor John Lonyangopuo two weeks to sack his absentee deputy.

“He must relinquish the position if he can’t stay in Kenya and work for the Pokot. We have many challenges due to poor leadership .We have seen many referrals to Eldoret and shortage of drugs,” IPLF chairman Ezekiel Pyegoh said.

Russia responsible for MH17 plane disappearance

Australia and the Netherlands say they are holding Russia responsible for downing a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet in 2014.

All 298 people on board MH17, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, died when it was shot down over rebel-held territory in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Dutch-led international investigators concluded that the missile belonged to a Russian brigade.

Russia has denied any involvement in the plane’s destruction.

Moscow’s defence ministry said it “rejects the version of the Dutch investigators”. It has previously insisted that none of its weapons were used to bring down MH17.

The team of international investigators, however, found that “all the vehicles in a convoy carrying the missile were part of the Russian armed forces”. It was fired from rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine.

When it hit the Malaysia Airlines plane, it killed 193 Dutch nationals, 43 people from Malaysia, and 27 from Australia. Other victims came from countries including Indonesia, the UK, Belgium, Germany and the Philippines.

Business highlights

Google and Facebook accused of breaking GDPR laws

Complaints have been filed against Facebook, Google, Instagram and WhatsApp within hours of the new GDPR data protection law taking effect.

The companies are accused of forcing users to consent to targeted advertising to use the services.

Privacy group noyb.eu led by activist Max Schrems said people were not being given a “free choice”.

If the complaints are upheld, the websites may be forced to change how they operate, and they could be fined.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a new EU law that changes how personal data can be collected and used. Even companies based outside the EU must follow the new rules if offering their services in the EU.

In its four complaints, noyb.eu argues that the named companies are in breach of GDPR because they have adopted a “take it or leave it approach”.

Brexit: UK official warns EU over talks ‘insult’

UK officials have warned the EU that its approach to Brexit negotiations risks damaging its security and economic relationship.

It comes as a senior EU official said the UK was living in a “let’s just keep everything we have now… fantasy”.

A UK official described those remarks as “laughable” and warned against “trying to insult us”.

Meanwhile the UK says the EU should repay £1bn if it is excluded from the Galileo satellite navigation system.

In a briefing on Thursday, following three days of Brexit talks, a senior EU official told journalists the UK was in a fantasy that everything could stay as it is, which would mean that the EU would have to change so that Britain could remain the same.

“I’m a bit concerned because the precondition for fruitful discussions has to be the UK accepts the consequences of its own choices,” the official said.

Netflix eclipses Disney in market milestone

Netflix briefly claimed the title of the world’s most valuable media company on Thursday.

Shares in the online streaming giant rose more than 2% in afternoon trading in New York, pushing the firm’s market value to more than $153bn (£114bn).

The ascent briefly eclipsed rival Walt Disney, which has been shaken by Netflix’s success at luring US households from cable TV providers.

Netflix shares subsequently fell back, closing the day up 1.3% at $349.29.

Netflix was founded in the US in 1997 as a DVD rental service with about one million subscribers and made its stock market debut five years later.

Sports highlights

Monaco Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops second practice as Red Bulls dominate

Daniel Ricciardo headed team-mate Max Verstappen to a Red Bull one-two in both practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Australian saw off the Dutchman by 0.194 seconds in the second session on Thursday afternoon as both enjoyed a comfortable margin over their rivals.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was third, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was 0.123secs behind but had a messy session and appeared to have more pace in his Mercedes.

The world champion, who has a 17-point lead over Vettel after five races, made a few errors that compromised his overall lap time.

But there will be questions as to whether Mercedes are struggling in Monaco for the second year in succession after he said over the radio that something did not feel right while he was doing a race-simulation run on the super-soft tyre, the hardest of the three compounds available this weekend.

Nicolas Kicker found guilty of match-fixing offences

World number 84 Nicolas Kicker has been found guilty of match-fixing offences.

Argentine Kicker – who has won 10 singles titles on the ITF Tour – contrived the outcome of two matches at ATP Challenger tournaments in 2015.

Kicker, 25, has also been found guilty of failing to report a “corrupt approach”.

He cannot enter or compete in any professional tennis event as he awaits his sanction, which will be handed to him at a later date.

Kicker achieved a career-high ranking of 78 in June 2017, and reached the third round of the Australian Open in January.

He first committed a match-fixing offence at a tournament in Padova, Italy, in June 2015, before committing a second in Barranquilla, Colombia, three months later.

BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy storms into clubhouse lead at Wentworth

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has stormed into the clubhouse lead at the BMW PGA Championship after a seven-under 65 in round two at Wentworth.

The world number eight, 29, who won the title in 2014, leads on 12 under par.

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, holed four successive birdies on the back nine in his bogey-free round with no other player within three shots.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter are among the later starters at the European Tour’s flagship event.

England’s Robert Rock shot a 68 to move to seven under and is the nearest contender in the clubhouse.