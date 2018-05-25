Afternoon sports highlights

Cameron Norrie beats John Isner to reach first ATP semi-final

Britain’s Cameron Norrie claimed the biggest win of his career with victory over world number 10 John Isner in the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open.

Norrie, 22, ranked 102 in the world, overcame the second seed 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.

He will play experienced Frenchman Gilles Simon in the clay-court event’s last four.

“I’m so stoked with my performance today,” said Norrie after his first win against a top 10 opponent.

“In the past, I haven’t been so good at playing guys with big serves.

“I remember watching Isner when I was younger. He was a big idol of mine. It’s crazy to be competing against guys like that now.”

Golden State Warriors on brink of NBA elimination

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors are on the brink of missing out on the NBA Finals following a 98-94 defeat by the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets, who led the league with 65 regular-season wins from 82 games, now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

However, despite losing, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: “I feel great about where we are right now.

“That may sound crazy but I feel it. I know what I’m seeing out there.”

The Rockets have not reached the Finals since they managed it on successive occasions in in 1994 and 1995.

James Harden, their key player, said: “For us nothing changes.

French Open: Three-time champion Serena Williams to face Kristyna Pliskova in first round

Three-time champion Serena Williams will play Czech Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the French Open.

The 36-year-old American is playing her first Grand Slam since giving birth in September and is unseeded.

British number one Johanna Konta faces Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, while Kyle Edmund – the leading British man as Andy Murray recovers from injury – meets young Australian Alex de Minaur.

Ten-time winner Rafael Nadal opens against Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Two other British players are also in the singles draw at Roland Garros – Heather Watson will face France’s Oceane Dodin in the women’s and Cameron Norrie meets Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in the men’s.

The clay-court tournament – the second Grand Slam of the year – starts in Paris on Sunday.