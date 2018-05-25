Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi roads set for Saturday closure

Several roads in Nairobi will be closed for four hours to pave way for the annual Matter Heart Run on Saturday.

Motorists will be unable to use Valley Road, Nong Road and Mbagathi Way, Aerodrome and Parliament Road from 7AM to 11AM.

Motorists have been asked to seek alternative routes to avoid inconveniences.

The Matter Heart Run is an initiative aimed at raising funds for the Mater Cardiac Programme, which identifies and treats children suffering from heart diseases.

Snake-bites listed as global health priority

The World Health Organization (WHO) has passed a resolution recognising snake bites as a global health priority.

WHO says complications from snake bites remain one of the most neglected tropical diseases.

The resolution aims to ensure countries follow a common strategy in dealing with snake attacks.

This will include providing cheaper antidotes and training.

More than 100,000 people die of snake bites annually around the world – a fifth of them in Africa.

Nearly half a million people face blindness, amputations and other disabilities following snake bites.

In Nigeria, it is estimated that more than 10,000 people are bitten by snakes each year, but the exact death toll is unknown.

Sudan Teen Noura appeals death sentence

Sudanese teenager Noura Hussein, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband after he allegedly raped her, has filed an appeal.

“Today, we filed an appeal in the appeals court against the lower court’s ruling,” her lawyer Al-Fateh Hussein told news agency AFP on Thursday.

A court in Sudan found Ms Hussein guilty of “intentional murder” earlier in May after her husband’s family refused to accept financial compensation.

The plight of Ms Hussein, who is now 19, caused international outcry and sparked the campaign #JusticeforNoura.

Ms Hussein’s father forced her to marry at the age of 16 and she had tried to run away.

After being handed back to her husband by her own family, Ms Hussein alleges her husband recruited some of his cousins to hold her down as he raped her.

She stabbed him to death when he attempted to do it again the next day.

The Sharia (Islamic religious law) court sentenced her to death by hanging.

Business highlights

CBK officials probed over Imperial Bank woes

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) current and former officials are under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the fraud that led to the collapse of Imperial Bank.

“All the banks that have had problems with depositors’ money have had their senior management, and in some cases directors, charged in court. With specific regard to Imperial Bank, that is, Criminal Case number 478/2016, the senior management have been charged together with the directors for loss of Sh29 billion,” said Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Niger Delta residents retain right to sue Shell

A British High Court judge ruled on Thursday that a Nigerian fishing community would maintain the right to take legal action should the oil company Shell fail to clean up areas devastated by oil spills in the Niger Delta.

The Bodo fishing community went to court following two major oil spills in 2008 and Shell settled the claims for $70m in 2015.

The clean-up has now begun.

Shell’s lawyers argue that the prospect of further legal action is a hindrance.

They say that it gives people the impression that there could be a bigger payout if the job is not done properly – and people might be tempted to disrupt the clean-up.

South Africa to launch first optical telescope

South Africa is launching its first automated optical telescope on Friday in the province of Northern Cape, the headquarters of the country’s space exploration project.

The Meerlicht optical telescope could soon help unravel the mysteries of the universe, beginning with a closer look at the vast African skies.

Optical telescopes work by detecting visible light in space – and this one will be used alongside a radio telescope.

Together they will a give a real-time image the solar system at night.

This latest development is part of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project – which once completed will be the largest telescope in the world – the size of about 200 football fields.

The SKA will have antennas here in South Africa, New Zealand and Australia and is expected to change space exploration as we know it.

Sports highlights

Cameron Norrie beats John Isner to reach first ATP semi-final

Britain’s Cameron Norrie claimed the biggest win of his career with victory over world number 10 John Isner in the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open.

Norrie, 22, ranked 102 in the world, overcame the second seed 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.

He will play experienced Frenchman Gilles Simon in the clay-court event’s last four.

“I’m so stoked with my performance today,” said Norrie after his first win against a top 10 opponent.

“In the past, I haven’t been so good at playing guys with big serves.

“I remember watching Isner when I was younger. He was a big idol of mine. It’s crazy to be competing against guys like that now.”

Golden State Warriors on brink of NBA elimination

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors are on the brink of missing out on the NBA Finals following a 98-94 defeat by the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets, who led the league with 65 regular-season wins from 82 games, now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

However, despite losing, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: “I feel great about where we are right now.

“That may sound crazy but I feel it. I know what I’m seeing out there.”

The Rockets have not reached the Finals since they managed it on successive occasions in in 1994 and 1995.

James Harden, their key player, said: “For us nothing changes.

French Open: Three-time champion Serena Williams to face Kristyna Pliskova in first round

Three-time champion Serena Williams will play Czech Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the French Open.

The 36-year-old American is playing her first Grand Slam since giving birth in September and is unseeded.

British number one Johanna Konta faces Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, while Kyle Edmund – the leading British man as Andy Murray recovers from injury – meets young Australian Alex de Minaur.

Ten-time winner Rafael Nadal opens against Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Two other British players are also in the singles draw at Roland Garros – Heather Watson will face France’s Oceane Dodin in the women’s and Cameron Norrie meets Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in the men’s.

The clay-court tournament – the second Grand Slam of the year – starts in Paris on Sunday.