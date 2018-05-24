Groove Awards nominations open for 2018 Awards

Nominations are now open for the 13th edition of Groove Awards with Safaricom through the Groove website www.grooveawards.co.ke that will see the public participate in the nomination process for the first time.

Both the nomination process and award categories have been refreshed to give greater ownership and participation to music fans across the country. The 2018 awards categories have been revamped to take into consideration industry research and insights, better reflect the changing landscape of the local Gospel industry as well as take cognisance of global music trends.

By logging on to www.grooveawards.co.ke between the 24th and 31st of May 2018, fans will have the opportunity to directly nominate their favourite songs and artists.

A full list of nominees will be made available on the 6th of June 2018 at the Groove Nomination Night.

Voting will then be open to the public until midnight on the 23rd of June 2018, and will be followed by the high profile red carpet 13th Annual Groove Awards gala on the 24th of June 2018.

This year, awards will be handed out in the areas of artistry, song-writing, dance, production, and media. The categories are as below; –

Artist of the Year

Teens Choice Song of the Year

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Reggae/Ragga Song of the Year

Praise & Worship Song of the Year

Collabo of the Year

Music Video of the Year

Dance Style/Song

Media Personality

HypeMan / MC of the Year

Breakthrough DJ /VJ of the Year

Eastern Counties Song of the Year:

Western Counties Song of the Year:

Rift Counties Song of the Year:

Nyanza Counties Song of the Year:

Central Counties Song of the Year:

Coastal Counties Song of the Year:

Since 2004, Groove Awards with Safaricom has celebrated excellence in gospel music in Kenya and across Africa. The awards, entering their 13th year, are Kenya’s most prestigious and recognized gospel awards with a regional resonance and relevance. Groove seeks to promote gospel music as a message of hope and an avenue to address issues affecting young people across the African continent with a key focus on its main objective- Shaping culture through positive content and entertainment.

Groove Awards has seen over 2,000 artists/groups nominated and 700 Groove statuettes presented to gospel musicians in Kenya and East Africa region.