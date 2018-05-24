Afternoon sports highlights – May 24, 2018

Jean Michael Seri still a transfer target for Arsenal
Arsenal remain interested in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri following the appointment of new head coach Unai Emery. Seri has an agreement with his club allowing him to leave if an offer comes in of £35 million (Ksh4.7 billion) or above. He almost joined Barcelona last summer – when Arsenal’s head of football operations Raul Sanllehi was working at the Nou Camp.
Barcelona star Andres Iniesta joins Japanese side Vissel Kobe
Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has signed for Vissel Kobe, the Japanese club have announced.Vissel Kobe announced the news at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday where Iniesta appeared along with Kobe’s billionaire owner Hiroshi Mikitani.
Injured Neymar doing better than expected, say Brazil
Injured Brazil forward Neymar “trains every day” and his progress is “better than expected,” the national team’s physical trainer says.The Paris St-Germain player, 26, has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot in a league game on 25 February.But he has been named in Brazil’s World Cup squad for next month’s tournament.
You might also like
Afternoon news headlines
News highlights Ruto defends Kariuki over KNH suspensions Deputy President William Ruto has intervened in the ongoing back and forth accusations over the management of KNH. Ruto has instructed majority
Joho re-election bid faces new hurdle as petitioner seeks to have him barred from polls
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho faces a fresh hurdle in his bid to retain his seat in the August polls after a petitioner moved to court seeking his blocking on grounds
Rolex offers local youth Sh10 million to develop innovative proposals
Local innovators have been encouraged to apply for the latest edition of a competition dubbed the Rolex Awards for Enterprise. Applications are now open for the 2018 edition of the
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!