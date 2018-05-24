Afternoon sports highlights – May 24, 2018

May 24, 2018 129 Views

Jean Michael Seri still a transfer target for Arsenal 

Arsenal remain interested in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri following the appointment of new head coach Unai Emery. Seri has an agreement with his club allowing him to leave if an offer comes in of £35 million (Ksh4.7 billion) or above. He almost joined Barcelona last summer – when Arsenal’s head of football operations Raul Sanllehi was working at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta joins Japanese side Vissel Kobe

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has signed for Vissel Kobe, the Japanese club have announced.Vissel Kobe announced the news at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday where Iniesta appeared along with Kobe’s billionaire owner Hiroshi Mikitani.

Injured Neymar doing better than expected, say Brazil

Injured Brazil forward Neymar “trains every day” and his progress is “better than expected,” the national team’s physical trainer says.The Paris St-Germain player, 26, has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot in a league game on 25 February.But he has been named in Brazil’s World Cup squad for next month’s tournament.

