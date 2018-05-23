Sports highlights – May 23, 2018

Zoo FC’s Sammy Okoth named April 2018 Coach of the Month
Zoo FC’s Sammy Okoth was on Tuesday named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award for April. Okoth won a unanimous vote having garnered most points in Kenyan Premier League in April. He guided the Kericho based outfit to victories over Posta Rangers, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboy. Zoo also got points from AFC Leopards with whom they drew 2-2 and Bandari fc. The club’s only blemish in April was a loss to newbies Wazito.
Rivaldo backs Neymar to join Real Madrid
Rivaldo, President of Mogi Mirim Esporte Clube in Brazil, says Neymar should move to Real Madrid or an English club to help his Ballon d’Or chances. Neymar left Barcelona to join Paris-Saint Germain on a five-year deal last summer in, but has since been heavily linked with a move back to Spain with Real Madrid.
Stoke announce Gary Rowett as new manager on three-year deal
Stoke City have announced the appointment of Gary Rowett as their new manager on a three-year contract. The 43-year-old completes the switch after the newly-relegated Potters paid the £1.8 million (Ksh243.3 million) compensation clause in his Derby contract.
