News headlines

News highlights

DPP calls for fresh prosecution of ex Transport CS Kamau

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered that former Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau be charged afresh over corruption. According to the DPP’s office, there is new evidence sufficient to convict the former CS whose previous case was dismissed by Court of Appeal. Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives were on Tuesday in Kamau’s home in Karen where they conducted a search, but it is not clear what they found. They are looking for Kamau who went under after the raid at his house.

FIDA case on abortion guidelines kicks off in Nairobi

A case in which the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Kenya) and Centre for Reproductive Rights have sued Ministry of Health (MoH) for withdrawing standard guidelines on safe abortions commenced Tuesday before a five-judge bench. The lobby groups began making their case by calling University of Nairobi’s (UoN) Professor Joseph Kamau as a witness to support their cause. The gynaecologist who had previously worked for Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and consulted for the MoH told the court that there is need to have the guidelines reinstated. According to Professor Kamau, the guidelines steer doctors on how to deal with complicated pregnancies in order to reduce mortality rate.

Police officers who shot unarmed civilian freed on bond

Two police officers involved in Sunday morning’s City Park shooting that left a woman, dead and a young man with serious injuries have recorded statements and are now free on bond. Both are Administration Police officers from Makadara Division here in Nairobi who were on patrol duties at the Park on Sunday. According to police, the two officers involved in the incident had been deployed to the area in an ongoing operation across the city, meant to last for 30 days.

Business highlights

Chamber of Commerce Board replaces Angela Ndambuki as CEO

The Board of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has appointed George Kiondo as Acting Chief Executive, eight months after it named Angela Ndambuki to head the Chamber. Confirming the changes, KNCCI Chairman Kiprono Kittony reportedly stated that Ndambuki was on probation for eight months, and the Board has decided not to confirm her. Kiondo was the Acting CEO before Ndambuki was appointed in September 2017.

CBK receives applications from firms looking to launch blockchain-based services

Players in the financial markets are prepping themselves to launch blockchain backed products and services. Speaking to a gathering of financial and investment analysts, Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge says they have received a number of applications from financial institutions seeking approval and licensing of blockchain technology linked products and services.

IGAD protocol to harmonize livestock movement in the region underway

Members of Parliament drawn from pastoralists communities in Kenya have thrown their weight behind the establishment and adoption of an IGAD Protocol on Transhumane that will guide the easy movement of pastoralists and their livestock in the seven countries within the IGAD region. According to Mandera West MP Adan Yussuf, who is also the Chairman of the Livestock Sub-Sector Committee in Parliament, the group of MPs numbering 100-plus fully support the establishment of the protocol and are ready to influence any legislation needed to back it up.

Sports highlights

Zoo FC’s Sammy Okoth named April 2018 Coach of the Month

Zoo FC’s Sammy Okoth was on Tuesday named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award for April. Okoth won a unanimous vote having garnered most points in Kenyan Premier League in April. He guided the Kericho based outfit to victories over Posta Rangers, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboy. Zoo also got points from AFC Leopards with whom they drew 2-2 and Bandari fc. The club’s only blemish in April was a loss to newbies Wazito.

Rivaldo backs Neymar to join Real Madrid

Rivaldo, President of Mogi Mirim Esporte Clube in Brazil, says Neymar should move to Real Madrid or an English club to help his Ballon d’Or chances. Neymar left Barcelona to join Paris-Saint Germain on a five-year deal last summer in, but has since been heavily linked with a move back to Spain with Real Madrid.

Stoke announce Gary Rowett as new manager on three-year deal

Stoke City have announced the appointment of Gary Rowett as their new manager on a three-year contract. The 43-year-old completes the switch after the newly-relegated Potters paid the £1.8 million (Ksh243.3 million) compensation clause in his Derby contract.