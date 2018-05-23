Evening news headlines

News headlines

Uhuru to flag off trucking of Kenya oil in June

President Uhuru Kenyatta will flag off trucking of Kenya’s early oil from Lokichar in Turkana County on June 3, in what will inject oil as a critical factor in the economy, State House says. This follows a meeting at State House, Nairobi, chaired by President Kenyatta and attended by the Kenya Joint Venture Partners comprising Tullow Oil, Africa Oil Corporation and Total, Turkana County leaders including Governor Josphat Nanok and Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes and his team.

Nairobi County to recarpet all streets within CBD

Funds have been allocated for the re-carpeting of Nairobi’s CBD roads, Nairobi County Executive Committee for Roads, Transport and Infrastructure Mohammed Dagane has said. Dagane has asked city residents to exercise patience as we wait for the rains to stop. He added that recarpeting will not be limited to the CBD, but will also be done in Eastlands roads such as Enterprise, Mogadishu, Juja and Lunga Lunga among others.

UASU opposes appointment of VCs

Universities’ Academic Staff Union has opposed the appointment of university Vice chancellors by the Public Service Commission. UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga has said the appointment of VCs should be a prerogative left to university councils made up of people versed with matters education, like the university councils and other university stakeholders. Wasonga who was responding to proposals in a Bill already tabled on the floor of the House that seeks to change the appointment of VCs categorically stated that the commission should stay off lecturers’ affairs.

Business headlines

AfDB issues Ksh148 billion 0.875% 10-year Social Bond

On Wednesday, 16th May 2018, the African Development Bank, successfully priced a EUR 1.25 billion (Ksh148 billion) 10-year Social Bond transaction. The transaction, which follows the inaugural EUR 500 million 7-year Social Bond issued in November 2017, was priced at mid-swaps (MS) minus 8 basis points (bps), 2 bps inside Initial Pricing Thoughts (IPTs). This equated at the time of pricing to a spread of 36.7 bps over the German Bund DBR 0 ½ 15/02/28. The transaction is a testament of the Bank’s established positioning in the Euro market, representing its largest EUR benchmark ever. The benchmark also extends the Bank’s EUR curve by a further two years, providing a new liquid reference point in the 10-year tenor.

AIMS to explore partnerships for scaling up investments in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

The African Development Bank signed a Letter of Intent with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences aimed at finding opportunities for potential partnership between the two institutions. The organizations will specifically explore ways of strengthening education and research in the mathematical sciences across Africa. Jennifer Blanke, the Bank’s Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, joined Thierry Zomahoun, President and CEO of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), as Letter of Intent signatories.

Korea announces USD$5 billion financial package for Africa at African Development Bank Annual Meetings

The Government of Korea and the African Development Bank have issued a Joint Declaration following the conclusion of the Ministerial Roundtable of the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Conference taking place during the African Development Bank’s 53rd Annual Meetings in which Korea announced a $5-billion bilateral financial assistance package for Africa. The Ministerial Roundtable is the signature event of the biennial KOAFEC Conference, gathering a peer group of African Ministers of Finance who also serve as the African Development Bank Board of Governors to discuss topical issues and a pan-African approach to engagement with Korea.

Sports highlights

Morocco complains to FIFA about US territories vote to decide the 2026 World Cup host

The Moroccan Football Federation has written to FIFA to complain about US territories being allowed to vote to decide the 2026 World Cup hosts. Morocco are bidding to host the tournament, against a joint proposal from the USA, Mexico and Canada. Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are able to vote on 13 June, but Morocco claim that is a conflict of interests.

Sunderland agree terms with St Mirren manager Jack Ross

Sunderland have agreed terms with St Mirren manager Jack Ross to replace Chris Coleman at the Stadium of Light. Ross, whose achievement this season in winning the Scottish Championship with the Saints, saw him named PFA Scotland Manager of the Year.

Everton chief Marcel Brands to meet with Marco Silva this week to discuss transfer plans

Everton’s new sporting director Marcel Brands will meet Marco Silva before the end of the week to discuss terms about the vacant manager’s job. Silva remains Everton’s No 1 target to replace Sam Allardyce, who was sacked at the end of the season. Silva has been on gardening leave since he was removed as Watford boss in January with the club blaming Everton’s approach for him as the reason behind the move.