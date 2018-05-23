Business highlights – May 23, 2018

Chamber of Commerce Board replaces Angela Ndambuki as CEO

The Board of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has appointed George Kiondo as Acting Chief Executive, eight months after it named Angela Ndambuki to head the Chamber. Confirming the changes, KNCCI Chairman Kiprono Kittony reportedly stated that Ndambuki was on probation for eight months, and the Board has decided not to confirm her. Kiondo was the Acting CEO before Ndambuki was appointed in September 2017.

CBK receives applications from firms looking to launch blockchain-based services

Players in the financial markets are prepping themselves to launch blockchain backed products and services. Speaking to a gathering of financial and investment analysts, Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge says they have received a number of applications from financial institutions seeking approval and licensing of blockchain technology linked products and services.

IGAD protocol to harmonize livestock movement in the region underway

Members of Parliament drawn from pastoralists communities in Kenya have thrown their weight behind the establishment and adoption of an IGAD Protocol on Transhumane that will guide the easy movement of pastoralists and their livestock in the seven countries within the IGAD region. According to Mandera West MP Adan Yussuf, who is also the Chairman of the Livestock Sub-Sector Committee in Parliament, the group of MPs numbering 100-plus fully support the establishment of the protocol and are ready to influence any legislation needed to back it up.