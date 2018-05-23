Afternoon sports highlights – May 23, 2018

Manchester United remains most valuable club in Europe
Manchester United has again been named most valuable European football club, being worth about €3.25 billion (Ksh384.8 billion) says business services group KPMG. The English club tops KPMG’s study of top sides’ “enterprise value”, ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The study, based on the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, studied profitability, broadcasting rights, popularity, sporting potential and stadium value.
Pep Guardiola welcomes Unai Emery to England
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League has another “top manager” as Unai Emery takes charge at Arsenal. Former Paris-Saint Germain boss Emery – who led the French side to a domestic treble last season – was appointed as Arsene Wenger’s successor on Wednesday. Emery inadvertently seemed to confirm the news on Tuesday night when a subsequently-deleted image appeared on his official website alongside the quote ‘proud to be part of the Arsenal family’.
Everton Forward Wayne Rooney to meet MLS side DC United this week
Everton forward Wayne Rooney is to travel to Washington this week to meet Major League Soccer side DC United. The 32-year-old has already agreed a deal in principle with the club, although he still has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park. The trip to the capital of the United States is understood to be a fact-finding mission.
