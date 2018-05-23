Afternoon news headlines

News highlights
MPs consider moving election date from August to December
The National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs on Wednesday began public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment Bills seeking to establish the two-thirds gender rule and move the election date from August from December. The committee has divided itself into sub-committees which will conduct simultaneous sittings in Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru Wednesday. Another team will camp in Machakos, Kakamega and Nyeri on Thursday.
Policeman stabbed to death by muggers in Huruma
A police officer was on Tuesday night killed after being stabbed by muggers in Huruma area, Nairobi. According to Nairobi Police Boss Joseph ole Tito, the officer was off duty when he was confronted by his killers who wanted to rob him of his money and other valuables. He said the officer resisted, prompting the stabbing. He stated that the officer died on the spot as his attackers escaped on foot.
Fire breaks out at Mbagathi Hospital newborn unit
A fire broke out at the Mbagathi Maternity wing at the newborn unit leading to a blackout. This comes a week after the building was condemned by city engineers for its insufficient structural integrity. Nairobi Executive for Health Hitan Majevdia said all occupants were evacuated safely after the 2am incident.
Business highlights
Karuturi saw the move to advertise for the sale of the asset as prejudicial and contempt of court as it had already lodged an appeal against the decision of the High Court made on 19th January 2018.
Sports highlights
Manchester United remains most valuable club in Europe
Manchester United has again been named most valuable European football club, being worth about €3.25 billion (Ksh384.8 billion) says business services group KPMG. The English club tops KPMG’s study of top sides’ “enterprise value”, ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The study, based on the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, studied profitability, broadcasting rights, popularity, sporting potential and stadium value.
Pep Guardiola welcomes Unai Emery to England
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League has another “top manager” as Unai Emery takes charge at Arsenal. Former Paris-Saint Germain boss Emery – who led the French side to a domestic treble last season – was appointed as Arsene Wenger’s successor on Wednesday. Emery inadvertently seemed to confirm the news on Tuesday night when a subsequently-deleted image appeared on his official website alongside the quote ‘proud to be part of the Arsenal family’.
Everton Forward Wayne Rooney to meet MLS side DC United this week
Everton forward Wayne Rooney is to travel to Washington this week to meet Major League Soccer side DC United. The 32-year-old has already agreed a deal in principle with the club, although he still has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park. The trip to the capital of the United States is understood to be a fact-finding mission.
