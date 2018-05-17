Lucas Radebe named African Ambassador of History of Football Pop-up Channel

DStv is proud to announce Lucas Radebe as the African Brand Ambassador for the HISTORY OF FOOTBALL television event. The 14-day, 24/7, mega television event will air in Africa as a dedicated pop-up channel on DStv channel 187 from May 28 to June 10, 2018.

Radebe, a football legend on the continent, says he is proud and honoured to have been named the Ambassador for the HISTORY OF FOOTBALL television event, “I was privileged to lead Bafana Bafana to its first ever World Cup, and I understood the gravity of that moment for our country, and for its relevance in the global context of the beautiful game. Local fans, many for the first time, will watch this essential chronicle, not only on the HISTORY Channel itself, but on a dedicated pop-up channel leading up to the tournament in Russia.”

A+E Networks Africa General Manager Yusuf Nabee says, “We’re honoured to have a football player as celebrated as Lucas Radebe as the local ambassador of this exciting television event. During his prolific career he established himself as one of the best central defenders in the English Premier League, was part of the Bafana Bafana team which won the African Nations Cup in 1996 and led the national team in its first ever FIFA World CupTM appearance in France in 1998 and again in Japan/South Korea in 2002. He has a long history with football and is a fitting local ambassador for the HISTORY OF FOOTBALL.”

HISTORY OF FOOTBALL will air in over 160 territories around the world in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Supported by a number of football heavy weights, including Spanish footballer David Villa as the global press spokesperson, HISTORY OF FOOTBALL promises to offer a deep exploration of the sport from multiple perspectives.

Highlights of the talent line-up for HISTORY OF FOOTBALL include: Pelé, the only player to win three FIFA World Cups; Ryan Giggs, the most decorated player in British history and current manager of the Wales national team; Gary Lineker, England’s record holder for goals scored in finals; internationally renowned sports broadcaster, Louis Van Gaal, former manager of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Ajax Amsterdam and Holland; Philipp Lahm, captain of Germany during the 2014 FIFA World Cup and current Bayern Munich player; Claudio Ranieri, former manager of Leicester City, during their 2016 English Premier League win and current head coach of Nantes; Roy Hodgson, current manager of Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and former manager of England; and Michael Owen, former striker for Manchester United and the England national team; together with a number of players from the FIFA World Cup winning teams of 1970, 1978, 1990, 1998 and 2014, including the likes of Rivellino, Mario Kempes, Lothar Matthaus, Paul Breitner, Toto Schillaci, Emanuel Petit, Christian Karembeu, Manuel and Philip Lahm.

During the 14-day pop up channel, HISTORY will air a slate of original, globally-focused premium documentary series, short form specials and a selection of FIFA World Cup films. The channel will also broadcast locally-sourced television series and documentaries that will offer a unique lens into Africa’s passion for football.