Congolese Musician Werrason brings down the 22nd Edition of Koroga festival held at The Two Rivers Mall

The 22nd edition of Koroga Festival went down on the 12th and 13th of May at Two Rivers Mall from 2pm. Koroga Festival is a bi-monthly music event hosted by Capital FM, that brings together the biggest musical acts across the continent.

The headliner for this edition was Werrasson an multi KORA award winner from DRC Congo. His performance was slated for Sunday, 13th May.

There was also a surprise act to enhance the fusion of different sounds characteristic of various regions on the continent.

The party starter on 12th May was strictly for adults (18 & above). On Sunday, it was a family reunion event and children below the age of twelve.

Other performances were done by One and only Mayonde,Micasa and Tetu Shani.

Fans were treated with music by

LINEUP: