Why Zari chose a Texas Cancer awareness Tshirt over a Range Rover from Ringtone
May 16, 2018

Zari last week on Saturday 12th May 2018 gave an exclusive invite to Texas cancer centre director Catherine Nyongesa who came along to present her with African wears and a Cancer branded tshirt as a way of celebration Nurses Week and also the Mothers Day on the 13th.

The two later hung out together at the Zari’s concert which was held at Uhuru Gardens which saw the likes of Wahu performing her hit song sweet love.
See how it went down..
Zari welcomed the gifts whole heartedly which she later rocked on the tshirt before meeting Vera Sidika on the next day before she flew out on her Cancer Awareness Kenyan Tour.
I wonder how someone would simply pick a tshirt over a range rover.
