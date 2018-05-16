SIZE 8, FENA, TIMMY TDAT & DJ MO among headliners at #FORMNINGOMA music concert at the Kanduyi Stadium, Bungoma

Celebrated and top Kenyan artistes: Size 8, Fena Gitu, Timmy Tdat and DJ Mo headlined at the #FormNiNgoma mega music concert by the Form Ni Gani Movement in Bungoma over the past weekend (Saturday 12th May 2018), at the Kanduyi Stadium from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Drawing thousands of music fans, #FormNiNgoma was Kenya’s first Family Planning – centered concert that was also marked by Size 8’s legendary first performance in her hometown. Other artistes in performance included Basil Vishindo, Steve Kay, Smith Boy, DJ Brixx, DJ Vycek and MC Opash. Organized by the #FormNiGani movement that was unveiled by Kenyan creatives – the concert created awareness on Family Planning, while encouraging revellers to hold open and free conversations regarding sex.

Speaking on the concert, Size 8 says, “I want to thank all of our Bungoma fans for coming out on Saturday, We had so much fun and had important conversations about the role and impact of Family Planning in our daily planning, adding, “It also important for me that my first time performing at home came with a powerful message. I am happy that the concert did not only to entertain but also educate music fans and am glad to be part of the #FormNiGani movement.”

Prior to #FormNiNgoma concert, the Form Ni Gani team hosted a Boda Boda competition, with images from Form Ni Gani exhibition by Boniface Mwangi highlighting more than 60 personal stories on sex also displayed on location. Unveiled 17th April, 2018, #FormNiGani Movement activities have so far included the #FormNiBall 7-a-side football tournament held at Starehe Boys (28th & 29th April, 2018), and the release of theme song performed by Juliani and Suzziah—all to create awareness on Family Planning.