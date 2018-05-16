Singleton introduces virtual reality whisky tasting experience at Koroga Festival

Singleton has introduced a Virtual Reality (VR) whisky tasting experience at Koroga Festival that seeks to put consumers in the front seat of a distillery tour.

The experience features a two-minute VR video, which utilises storyboarding, script-writing, animation, CGI and rendering, to take viewers through an ‘into the cask’ experience. Consumers are transported to the highlands of Scotland, through the Glen Ord distillery and into the factory to experience the process of creating The Singleton. During the trip, a brand ambassador hands the person a glass of Singleton to create a full sensory experience.

According to the brand, consumers are 20% more likely to taste and appreciate the flavours in whisky with a sensory immersion. As opposed to reading about what the whisky tastes like, consumers will be able to see, smell and taste the flavours in The Singleton.

“At Diageo we are constantly looking for ways to bring new, exciting experiences to our consumers. Our idea was to introduce The Singleton and single malt whisky to consumers in an accessible, fun and interactive way. The VR will transport consumers to Scotland and inside the distillery for a whisky immersion like they’ve never had before.” Said Diageo East Africa Reserve Brand Ambassador Alex Kavita.

“VR is allowing us to interact with people in a whole new way, and the beautiful imagery created for this project means that whisky drinkers can express their tasting notes in a completely individual fashion, and in a completely new medium,” said Diageo East Africa Senior Brand Ambassador, Douglas Duncasnon.

The VR mentorship has brought the whisky tasting experience to life and has helped the brand tell a story that blends all the senses: the 360-view, sight, smell, sound and finally, the taste.