Nairobi’s premiere furnished apartment set for launch

Westlands Nairobi is now home to the capital city’s premiere fully furnished apartment like no other. Dubbed Kingfisher Nest, the 46 unit two bedroomed apartments located off Mwanzi road and directly opposite the Ukay Centre in the heart of Westlands boasts of a chic, stylish and serene setting with arguably the best view of the lush Westlands and its environs.

Kingfisher Nest, offers the ultimate urban experience with the exceptional facilities and pristine service that gives you a feel of home away from home.

Developed by Sato properties, the facility’s spacious and comfortable rooms with fully furnished kitchens, refreshing decor coupled with its convenient location makes Kingfisher Nest the ideal escape for guests for short-term and long-term stay.

The Kingfisher bird, which the establishment portrays, is a small unmistakable bright blue and orange bird of slow moving or still water. The bird flies rapidly, low over water, and hunts fish from riverside perches, occasionally hovering above the water’s surface.

In every living room of the apartments, a painting of the Kingfisher stands out complemented by the beautiful interior décor, top of the range furniture and the best of the best finishes.

The warmth of the apartments creates the illusion of home away from home with living rooms equipped with an entertainment system and a lovely slide door balcony overlooking the city.

The main bedroom, swanks of an entertainment system and a walkout balcony offering beautiful views especially at sunrise and sunset.

The indoor-outdoor experience is breathtaking with the establishment crafting an artistic rooftop swimming pool, surrounded by a state-of-the-art gymnasium that offers patrons an outdoor feel without leaving the building. To top it up, the pool is heated; the excellent restaurant serves delicious continental cuisines and an array of snacks. Moreover, the fast Internet speeds at the Kingfisher and family friendly services, offer guests a new kind of experience.

With an opening offer of USD 100 a single stay for bed and breakfast, and USD 120 for couples, the Kingfisher Nest is set to revolutionize the upmarket furnished apartments space as well as the city’s hospitality industry.

‘Our aim is to be the best not only in Kenya but also in Africa. We intend to set standards for this industry for local and international tourists,” said Vishal Shah Director Sato Properties and Managing Director Kingfisher Nest.

Vishal also added that he personally worked on the interior design with local artists inspired by the Kingfisher bird.

The apartments have already opened their doors for business and will feature an iconic roof top bar dubbed Wingbar complete with a heated pool.

‘’With Kenya getting into its coldest season, we welcome all and sundry to take a swig and a warm swim at the ultra modern Kingfisher Nest’’ said the youthful Vishal.