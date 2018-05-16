Collymore named corporate chief of the year in East Africa

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore has been named the Corporate Executive of the Year at the inaugural East Africa Com Awards which celebrate achievements of the people and companies accelerating digital transformation in East Africa.

Collymore was honoured at a ceremony held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi on Tuesday night at which three Safaricom innovations on customer service, health and agriculture also won awards.

“We are delighted by the recognition of the innovations that we have brought to the market. This is a testament of the transformation that technology is bringing to people’s lives,” said Steve Chege, Director – Corporate Affairs, Safaricom.

The six categories at the awards were the Best Network Improvement, Delivering Excellence in Customer Experience, Most Innovative Service, Changing Lives Award and East African CXO of the Year.

Three Safaricom products – Jitambulishe, Digifarm and M-TIBA, emerged winners in their categories.

Jitambulishe is a dynamic voice biometrics system that enables customers to access services through a quicker and less intrusive vetting process.

Digifarm is an integrated mobile platform that offers farmers a convenient, one-stop access to a variety of services including discounted inputs, advice on suitable inputs, financing and information on crops and animals.

M-TIBA, offered in partnership with Pharmaccess and CarePay is a service that allows anyone to send, save and spend funds specifically for medical treatment.

“Our purpose at Safaricom is to transform lives. We have purposed to put people before profit in order to drive a sustainable business model. We strive to do this every day by innovating around our customers and are grateful to be recognised for this. We will continue on this journey and keep our customers at the heart of our innovation and transformation efforts. ” said Mr Chege.