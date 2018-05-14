Sports highlights – May 14, 2018

Kenya’s Edwin Koech breaks Dalian Marathon course record

Edwin Kibet Koech won the Dalian International Marathon on Sunday with the first ever sub-2:10 performance in the 32-year history of the IAAF Bronze Label road race, taking more than three minutes off the course record with 2:09:44. The 30-year-old Kenyan star, whose personal best of 2:08:17 was set in Eindhoven three years ago, outraced defending champion Willy Ngelel to enjoy a sole lead during the last six kilometres before going on to break the course record of 2:13:03 set by compatriot Julius Maisei back in 2012.

Levante end Barcelona’s unbeaten run

Barcelona’s hopes of obtaining ‘Invincible’ status came crashing to an end as Levante held on to secure a stunning 5-4 win at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. Philippe Coutinho struck a hat-trick, but it was not enough as the La Liga champions’ hopes of going the season unbeaten ended in their penultimate match. Emmanuel Boateng scored a treble for the hosts, adding to Enis Bardhi’s double as Ernesto Valverde’s side lost for the first time in 43 league matches.

Mourinho says Man United does not need a new Assistant Manager

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will not directly replace his assistant Rui Faria, who announced on Saturday he is leaving the club. Faria has been by Mourinho’s side at various clubs for over 17 years but will leaving after next Saturday’s FA Cup final. Asked after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Watford whether he would be replacing Faria, Mourinho said: “No.”