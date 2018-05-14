Newspaper summaries – May 14, 2018

Daily Nation

Raila Odinga to deliver lectures at Cambridge and Oxford

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left the country for a one-week visit of the United Kingdom. Mr Odinga, who is a guest of Cambridge Union and Oxford Union, is expected to deliver lectures at Cambridge University and Oxford University on Tuesday and Thursday, respectfully. On Wednesday, Mr Odinga will hold a meeting with UK Minister for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. He will meet with Kenyans in the UK on at the Greenwood Lecture Theatres of King’s College, London on Friday.

EALA MP Mbugua claims his life is in danger

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua who is facing robbery with violence charges now claims that his life is in danger. Mr Mbugua on Sunday claimed he had to change cars four times on his way to Panafric Hotel, Nairobi, where he was scheduled to give a press conference. “They are harassing me. I want to tell them that I am ready to die, they can arrest me many times they want,” he said at Panafric Hotel. At the hotel, he demanded a refund of Sh30,000 he had paid as booking fee after the management blocked him from holding the news conference.

Agency wants untrained tutors to plug shortage in northern Kenya

A government agency tasked with promotion of education in nomadic counties has proposed radical changes to address deteriorating education standards in North Eastern region and which includes recruitment of 1,200 curriculum assistants at Sh181million. The National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya said the curriculum assistants will support current teachers in the counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera who are not enough due to fears of terror attacks to non-local.

The Standard

I have no bad blood with Raila, Mudavadi says

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has denied that there is bad blood between him and National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga. He was, however, quick to add that differences in NASA were all about inclusion in the debate to unite Kenyans and build bridges, which he insisted should extend to other NASA co-principals. Mudavadi said the NASA fraternity had resolved to work as a family with the common bond to push for the necessary changes to the current Constitution to promote good governance.

Three former IEBC commissioners deny earning salary after resigning

Former electoral agency commissioners Connie Maina, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat have denied that they are still enjoying perks entitled to their former offices. Their statements are contained in replying affidavits to a case filed by activist Okiya Omatatah, who wants the court to compel the former commissioners to correctly quit and pave way for their replacement. The affidavits are dated May 8, and were filed on May 9. ECK Ms Maina, Ms Mwachanya and Dr Kugat have insisted they formally resigned from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) contrary to claims by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, who accused them of absconding duty.

PS denies losing Sh8 billion to fraud in NYS deals

The Ministry of Youth Affairs has denied reports that it lost Sh8 billion in fraudulent payments to non-existent firms in deals with the National Youth Service. Instead, the ministry said 13 vouchers that were under investigation by a multi-agency team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were paid Sh121 million and not Sh8 billion. According to a brief prepared by Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo to CS Margaret Kobia, all vouchers forwarded to the DCI for investigation amount to Sh900 million and not Sh8 billion, a figure touted by the director general of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The Star

Central tycoons in secret plans to back Gideon

Wealthy Mount Kenya businessmen have joined forces with influential politicians connected to the top echelons of power in a scheme to ensure Baringo senator Gideon Moi succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Star can authoritatively report. As part of the high stakes plot to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s ambition, some Jubilee MPs, mostly from Rift Valley, have begun warming up to the Baringo senator. The team strategising how to re-arrange the succession and switch the central Kenya vote from the DP reportedly comprises of two principal secretaries, a former governor, a sitting governor and a member of an influential political family.

Interior PS Kibicho behind my woes, claims Mbugua

Embattled EALA legislator Simon Mbugua now claims his life is in danger for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Yesterday, Mbugua addressed a Press conference at which he blamed Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and another State House aide for his arrest and prosecution last week. He claimed it was part of a plot to intimate and silence supporters of the DP’s bid. But Kibicho immediately dismissed the allegations against him, terming them as character assassination. He threatened to move to court today to sue the MP.

Declare war on polio an emergency, Uhuru told

President Uhuru Kenyatta should declare polio virus eradication a national public health emergency in Kenya, the World Health Organisation has advised. The WHO said this emergency status should be maintained for one year until there is evidence the transmission has been stopped. The vaccine derived wild polio virus was detected in a sewage in Eastleigh in March. Similar viruses have been found in Somalia, Nigeria, and DR Congo, which have already declared it a public health emergency.

Business Daily

Chinese firm stops workers from sharing information

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the Chinese company that operates the standard gauge railway (SGR), has kicked up a labour market storm after it issued its employees with gagging orders barring them from leaking any information about the firm’s activities. CRBC says in a letter seen by the Business Daily that no employee will be allowed to record, store, copy and share any confidential information on SGR operations to non-workers without approval of the company. The directive goes against the constitutional and legal obligations of Kenya Railways, a State corporation that is bound to conduct its operations with utmost transparency in order to remain accountable to the people of Kenya whose taxes run it.

No Uganda maize flow yet despite deal

The maize deal signed between Kenya and Uganda has yielded no import with grain buyers arguing Kampala has no capacity to supply the agreed quantities. This puts the Ministry of Trade on the spot over the deal signed almost two months ago that would have seen Uganda export 6.6 million bags of maize into the country. It was inked between the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and the Uganda Grain Council and facilitated by the Ministry of Trade on behalf of Kenyan millers.

City fintech firm to pitch for funding in Africa contest

Nairobi-based fintech firm Data Integrated, specialising in developing customised end-to-end enterprise payment solutions for SMEs, is set to pitch to global investors with a chance for clinching Sh5 million ($50,000) equity investment. Data Integrated is among four finalists from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa declared regional winners in the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) Africa challenge 2018. They will face off at the finals in Cape Town, South Africa on June 20, during the MEST Africa summit.