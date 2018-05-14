News headlines

News highlights

Nyeri MP slams Jubilee leaders for launching 2022 election campaigns

Nyeri Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu has put on notice some key Jubilee leaders who are campaigning for the 2022 presidential seat saying they are going against the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta that they should focus on the ‘Big Four’ agenda. Speaking during an Akorino sect thanksgiving at Dedan Kimathi grounds in Nyeri, Ngunjiri stated that Majority Leader Aden Duale, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are on the forefront campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto yet they “pretend” to be die hard supporters of Jubilee government.

Mandera attack suspect arrested

Authorities this weekend arrested a suspect in connection with a terror attack on a quarry in Mandera on May 3. Adan Mohammed Samow was arrested by Police in El Wak with authorities stating that the hunt for his accomplices was ongoing. Samow is suspected of taking part in the attack during which four persons not native to the area were targeted and killed.

Makueni land grabbers put on notice

Action will be taken against land grabbers in Makueni, area County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed has affirmed. Speaking over the weekend, the Commissioner asked those who had encroached on government and public land to vacate voluntarily or face stern consequences. His call comes after an appeal from ex-Makueni MP Stephen Kyonda to the national and county government to evict locals around Kwa Matinga Dam.

Business highlights

Ksh3 billion allocated to research and innovation in 2018/19 budget

The Ministry of Education has set aside Sh3 billion in the next financial year in support of science innovation, research and technology in technical institutions as well as in secondary schools. Speaking during the closure of the seventh National Science week on Friday, Education Principal Secretary for Basic Education Belio Kipsang reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to science innovation and noted that the exhibitions by the technical institutions presented crucial ideas that if implemented could contribute hugely in the realisation of the nation’s Big Four agenda.

Kenya Power restores Lamu electricity supply following flood damage

Lamu County which has been receiving an intermittent power supply over the past few days, has had its power fully restored. The supply to Lamu and neighbouring areas was affected after heavy rains experienced last week led to flooding in the Sabaki Basin and Tana River County. The floods damaged sections of the distribution and transmission networks serving the area. About 70% of Tana River County has been affected by flooding, with at least 32 villages in crisis and more than 30,000 homesteads destroyed.

Authorities seize illegal goods worth Ksh15 million in Nairobi

Security agencies in Nairobi have arrested a suspect in connection with contraband goods worth Ksh15 million. The suspect was arrested as he attempted to move a consignment of the goods from a warehouse near the ICD to Nairobi’s Westlands suburb. Kenya Revenue Officers on a routine market surveillance assignment pounced on the suspect and his accomplice as they were packing 994 cartons of Imported Alcoholic Drinks. The goods intercepted by the KRA officers in collaboration with Railway Police Officers have since been moved to the KRA Wilson Airport Warehouses as investigations progress.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Edwin Koech breaks Dalian Marathon course record

Edwin Kibet Koech won the Dalian International Marathon on Sunday with the first ever sub-2:10 performance in the 32-year history of the IAAF Bronze Label road race, taking more than three minutes off the course record with 2:09:44. The 30-year-old Kenyan star, whose personal best of 2:08:17 was set in Eindhoven three years ago, outraced defending champion Willy Ngelel to enjoy a sole lead during the last six kilometres before going on to break the course record of 2:13:03 set by compatriot Julius Maisei back in 2012.

Levante end Barcelona’s unbeaten run

Barcelona’s hopes of obtaining ‘Invincible’ status came crashing to an end as Levante held on to secure a stunning 5-4 win at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. Philippe Coutinho struck a hat-trick, but it was not enough as the La Liga champions’ hopes of going the season unbeaten ended in their penultimate match. Emmanuel Boateng scored a treble for the hosts, adding to Enis Bardhi’s double as Ernesto Valverde’s side lost for the first time in 43 league matches.

Mourinho says Man United does not need a new Assistant Manager

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will not directly replace his assistant Rui Faria, who announced on Saturday he is leaving the club. Faria has been by Mourinho’s side at various clubs for over 17 years but will leaving after next Saturday’s FA Cup final. Asked after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Watford whether he would be replacing Faria, Mourinho said: “No.”