Business highlights

Ksh3 billion allocated to research and innovation in 2018/19 budget
The Ministry of Education has set aside Sh3 billion in the next financial year in support of science innovation, research and technology in technical institutions as well as in secondary schools. Speaking during the closure of the seventh National Science week on Friday, Education Principal Secretary for Basic Education Belio Kipsang reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to science innovation and noted that the exhibitions by the technical institutions presented crucial ideas that if implemented could contribute hugely in the realisation of the nation’s Big Four agenda.
Kenya Power restores Lamu electricity supply following flood damage
Lamu County which has been receiving an intermittent power supply over the past few days, has had its power fully restored. The supply to Lamu and neighbouring areas was affected after heavy rains experienced last week led to flooding in the Sabaki Basin and Tana River County. The floods damaged sections of the distribution and transmission networks serving the area. About 70% of Tana River County has been affected by flooding, with at least 32 villages in crisis and more than 30,000 homesteads destroyed.
Authorities seize illegal goods worth Ksh15 million in Nairobi
Security agencies in Nairobi have arrested a suspect in connection with contraband goods worth Ksh15 million. The suspect was arrested as he attempted to move a consignment of the goods from a warehouse near the ICD to Nairobi’s Westlands suburb. Kenya Revenue Officers on a routine market surveillance assignment pounced on the suspect and his accomplice as they were packing 994 cartons of Imported Alcoholic Drinks. The goods intercepted by the KRA officers in collaboration with Railway Police Officers have since been moved to the KRA Wilson Airport Warehouses as investigations progress.
You might also like
Sports highlights – March 1, 2018
Gor Mahia moves up in KPL following draw with Tusker FC Gor Mahia was held to a 0-0 draw by Tusker FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday. Guikan
Uhuru expresses S. Sudan concern to Kerry
President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday met US Secretary of State John Kerry and discussed the security situation in South Sudan, Somalia and combating terrorism. President Kenyatta told Secretary Kerry that the
News Headlines February 2, 2018
News Highlights Washington takes aim at Kenyan opposition, government The United States on Thursday rejected Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga’s “inauguration” as “people’s president,” while also criticizing the authorities’ crackdown
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!