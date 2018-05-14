Business highlights

Ksh3 billion allocated to research and innovation in 2018/19 budget

The Ministry of Education has set aside Sh3 billion in the next financial year in support of science innovation, research and technology in technical institutions as well as in secondary schools. Speaking during the closure of the seventh National Science week on Friday, Education Principal Secretary for Basic Education Belio Kipsang reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to science innovation and noted that the exhibitions by the technical institutions presented crucial ideas that if implemented could contribute hugely in the realisation of the nation’s Big Four agenda.

Kenya Power restores Lamu electricity supply following flood damage

Lamu County which has been receiving an intermittent power supply over the past few days, has had its power fully restored. The supply to Lamu and neighbouring areas was affected after heavy rains experienced last week led to flooding in the Sabaki Basin and Tana River County. The floods damaged sections of the distribution and transmission networks serving the area. About 70% of Tana River County has been affected by flooding, with at least 32 villages in crisis and more than 30,000 homesteads destroyed.

Authorities seize illegal goods worth Ksh15 million in Nairobi

Security agencies in Nairobi have arrested a suspect in connection with contraband goods worth Ksh15 million. The suspect was arrested as he attempted to move a consignment of the goods from a warehouse near the ICD to Nairobi’s Westlands suburb. Kenya Revenue Officers on a routine market surveillance assignment pounced on the suspect and his accomplice as they were packing 994 cartons of Imported Alcoholic Drinks. The goods intercepted by the KRA officers in collaboration with Railway Police Officers have since been moved to the KRA Wilson Airport Warehouses as investigations progress.