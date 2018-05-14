Amos Bwire announces release of ‘Zulu Lulu’: the poignant tale of three individuals who faced abuse, now looking for a better future

Author Amos Bwire marks his publishing debut with the release of “Zulu Lulu” (published by AuthorHouse UK), a novel charting the poignant tale of three individuals who faced abuse, now looking for a better future.

A handsome banker, a sexy undercover agent and a teenage prostitute, all with troubled pasts, grow into adults looking for retribution and change. However, can they fix the present without exorcising the past?

“I have used a somewhat erotic style to draw my readers to the actual story. While reading the book, the reader might get lost into the romance depicted, only to come and realize the main aim was to address some deadly secrets and critical issues in the society,” Bwire shares.

“Zulu Lulu” tells a story reflecting today’s alarming issue of domestic violence and other forms of abuse (e.g., physical, economic and sexual), emphasizing that it is “evil, unacceptable and should be fought, to the very last drop of it.”

Bwire reminds readers: “When you see a loved one, a child, a neighbor or a colleague is acting a certain unusual way, don’t ignore them or lift a finger and start judging them. Instead, get close to them and know them better. You might be shocked to find out that you are the savior they have always been bleeding for.”