Evening news headlines

News highlights

Woman injured after beating by chief

A 50 year old woman is nursing injuries in hospital after being beaten by a chief over a boundary dispute.

Esther Ombajo who is admitted at Busia County Referral Hospital was allegedly assaulted by Chief Charles Oundo of Matayos Township after she asked him to move a fence he had planted in her land. She sustained hands, back and head injuries.

Innocent Obiri arrested

Babasi legislator Innocent Obiri has been arrested and taken to Central Police Station. Central Police OCPD Robinson Thuku says Obiri was arrested for causing a disturbance at a quarry in Kisii after storming into the quarry and ordering workers to shut down their machines which he claimed were causing cracks on nearby buildings.

He was arrested barely two days after his bodyguard.

EAlA legislator barred from holding press conference

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator Simon Mbugua was earlier today barred from holding a press conference in Nairobi by police. He was expected to address the media about a case where he is accused of robbery with violence.

“What wrong have I done? What have I done? What happpened to the freedom of expression? Arrest me. This country is slowly sliding back to the old dark days,” Mbugua lamented as police bared him from addressing the press at Sarova Panafric hotel.

Business highlights

Kenya satellite successfully launched

A Kenyan satellite has been launched into space for the first time.

The satellite which was developed and assembled by the University of Nairobi with assistance from Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency was launched from the International Space Station.

The nano-satellite which is not much larger than a coffee cup is expected to help with mapping, monitoring of the coastline and the fight against illegal logging in Kenya.

Iran nuclear deal: Envoy starts diplomatic tour after US withdrawal

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has begun a diplomatic tour to seek assurances that signatories to a landmark nuclear deal will back it despite its abandonment by the US.

Mr Zarif said on his first stop, China, that he hoped to secure a “clear future design” for the agreement.

The US will re-impose sanctions on Iran and firms dealing with it could be hit, angering signatories like France.

President Hassan Rouhani said he hoped Iran could stay in the agreement.

“If the remaining five countries continue to abide by the agreement, Iran will remain in the deal despite the will of America,” he said.

North Korea pledges to dismantle nuclear site in May ceremony

North Korea says it will begin dismantling its nuclear test site in less than two weeks in a ceremony attended by foreign journalists.

Pyongyang said it was taking “technical measures” to carry out the process between 23-25 May, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

Scientists previously said the site may have partially collapsed in September.

The move is due to take place three weeks before US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In April, South Korean officials said Mr Kim had stated he “would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May”, adding that nuclear experts from South Korea and the US would be invited to watch.

Their comments came after talks between Mr Kim and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

However there was no mention of allowing foreign experts access to the site in Saturday’s statement from North Korea.

Sports highlights

Salah: Liverpool forward named Premier League Player of the Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League’s Player of the Season award.

The 25-year-old Egypt international has scored 31 goals in 37 league matches in his first season since signing from Roma for £34m.

He will beat the record of 31 goals in a 38-game season if he scores against Brighton on Sunday.

Salah also won the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year awards.

Salah, who had an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea from 2014 to 2016, has scored 43 goals in 50 games in all competitions for Liverpool.

“They say I didn’t have success here the first time,” he said.

“So it was always in my mind to have success here in the Premier League. I am very happy. I am very proud to win it.”

Zenit St Petersburg: Boss Roberto Mancini leaves Russian club amid Italy rumours

Manager Roberto Mancini has agreed to leave Zenit St Petersburg by mutual consent.

The 53-year-old has been heavily linked with the vacant manager’s job of the Italian national team.

Former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss Mancini took charge of Zenit in June 2017, and they are fifth in the Russian Premier League.

“Zenit and Roberto Mancini agree to an early end to the manager’s contract,” the club said in a statement.

“The contract will be terminated by mutual consent without any compensation payable.”

Aberdeen inflict home defeat on Celtics

Aberdeen became the first Scottish team to inflict a home defeat on Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic as the Dons secured second place in the Premiership.

Derek McInnes’ side finish as runners-up for a fourth year in a row thanks to Andrew Considine’s second-half strike.

Greg Stewart had earlier curled a free-kick on to the top of the hosts’ bar.

Champions Celtic, who were presented with the trophy after the match, came close through substitutes Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis denied the Scotland duo and Aberdeen had Shay Logan sent off after the match as the Dons finished three points in front of Rangers, who drew 5-5 with Hibernian at Easter Road.