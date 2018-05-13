Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nigeria arrests 92 beggars

Authorities in Nigeria’s north-west Kano state have arrested 92 beggars for disobeying a law on street begging in the state.

Most of these beggars are children between the ages of nine and 16, and mostly come from neighbouring states.

The Hisbah – religious leaders who control the of observance of Islamic principles in the state – have said the beggars will be returned to their parents.

Kenyan director ‘saddened’ by film ban

The director of the first Kenyan film to debut at Cannes has said she is “incredibly sad” her film cannot legally be seen in Kenya because it has been banned for promoting homosexuality.

Wanuri Kahiu has noted the irony of the ban.

“Censorship actually brings more attention to a project than anything else”.

But said she was “disappointed” by the decision, despite it drawing international attention to her film.

“This film was made by Kenyans for Kenyans. No-one else will understand the nuances, the language, the landscape and the behaviour as much as Kenyans will. So while the ban has brought extra support and publicity, I would take a Kenyan audience watching the film over that.”

Muranga board chair dies in freak accident

The Chairman of the Murang’a County Public Service Board has passed away after being involved i n a grisly accident along the Thika superhighway around Safari Park area. Mr. Titus Waithaka was driving to Nairobi early morning when he lost control of his vehicle, ramming into a guardrail that went through the vehicle, killing him on the spot.

The deceased has been moved to Kenyatta University morgue.

Business highlights

NYS in fresh theft scandal

The National Youth Service (NYS) has been hit by yet another theft scandal to the tune of sh10.5 billion.

Investigations launched late last year by The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) show that the theft took place over the last three years in a scheme between government officials and ghost suppliers.

“The matter involves many people, some of them very senior. We’re part of a multi-agency team,” The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Noordin Haji said on Saturday.

EU’s billion-dollar deals at risk over Iran nuclear row

The EU is scrambling to find ways to safeguard huge business deals with Iran, amid the threat of US penalties.

Washington is re-imposing strict sanctions on Iran, which were lifted under the 2015 international deal to control the country’s nuclear ambitions. On 8 May President Donald Trump denounced the deal, saying he would withdraw the US from it.

Since the deal took effect in 2016 major European firms have rushed to do billions of dollars’ worth of business with Iran, and now thousands of jobs are at stake.

Many of those firms fear their business ties with the US could be at risk if they continue to do deals with Iran past a November deadline.

There is an existing EU “blocking statute”, from 1996, aimed at countering US sanctions linked to communist Cuba. Now EU officials say they are revamping the statute to avoid the latest US restrictions on firms doing business with Iran.

But there are doubts about the statute’s legal power. Reuters news agency says Shell and some other European firms with big operations in the US prefer to push for US waivers on a case-by-case basis.

China’s Uber suspends carpooling service

The death of a 21-year-old woman after taking a ride with Didi Chuxing has sparked a social media backlash and forced China’s equivalent of Uber to suspend its car-pool service.

The 21-year-old flight attendant died on 6 May in Zhengzhou.

She had ordered a ride using Didi’s Hitch service, which pairs up commuters heading in the same direction.

Police said they were searching for a 27-year-old male suspected of the killing.

The case has gone viral on Chinese social media and was the top-trending item on Weibo – China’s equivalent of Twitter – on Friday.

Sports highlights

Real stun Celta Vigo

Gareth Bale scored twice to boost his chances of starting in the Champions League final as Real Madrid thrashed Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Bale burst onto Luka Modric’s pass to smash home a low opener and scored a fantastic second, cutting in from the right, nutmegging Jonny Castro and shooting from a difficult angle.

Isco, also hoping to earn a place for the Liverpool game, curled home a fantastic strike, Achraf Hakimi scored and Sergi Gomez slid in an own goal. Toni Kroos added a late sixth.

Wales forward Bale’s Real career had looked in doubt earlier this month – but four goals in as many games, including against Barcelona last weekend, mean he could be in contention to start against the Reds in Kiev on Saturday, 26 May.

Cristiano Ronaldo was out again with injury, although he is expected to recover in time for the Champions League final, and captain Sergio Ramos was rested.

Right-back Dani Carvajal was also ruled out – although 19-year-old Hakimi’s impressive performance, capped off with a goal from Karim Benzema’s pass, means he could be an able replacement if needed.

The rout, in Real’s final home game of the season, means they can still catch Atletico Madrid into second place on the final weekend.

Lewis Hamilton on Spanish GP pole for Mercedes front row

Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since the opening race of the season as he beat team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Mercedes drivers locked out the front row, Hamilton just 0.04 seconds ahead, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in third from team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo secured the third row.

Fernando Alonso put a McLaren in the top 10 for the first time this season, eighth behind Kevin Magnussen of Haas.

Heynckes ends term in defeat

Jupp Heynckes’ Bundesliga managerial career ended with defeat as champions Bayern Munich suffered a first home league defeat in over two years.

Stuttgart won 4-1 on the final day to end Bayern’s 37-game unbeaten home run in the Bundesliga.

Bayern were presented with the Bundesliga trophy for the sixth season in a row – but lost to two goals from Daniel Ginczek and strikes from Anastasios Donis and Chadrac Akolo.

Corentin Tolisso had made it 1-1.

Heynckes will retire after next Saturday’s German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, whose manager Niko Kovac is replacing him.