Evening news headlines

News highlights

Mothers to demonstrate against restaurant

Mothers from around the country have vowed to hold a peaceful march against Olive Restaurant Accra Road. This follows a viral social media post describing how a breastfeeding mother was kicked out of the restaurant for breastfeeding in public. The mother declined to breastfeed in the toilet area. The demonstration is set for Tuesday, even though the restaurant issued a controversial statement on the incident.

1 dead in Limuru Girls bus accident

One person has died following a road accident involving a lorry and a high school vehicle along Thika superhighway.

The accident occurred when a lorry lost control and rammed into the school bus belonging to Limuru Girls, and crushing a police officer who was inspecting the bus in between the two vehicles. 12 students were injured with one currently admitted at Thika Level Five Hospital’s critical care unit. Another student was moved to Aga Khan hospital with serious injuries.

Patel dam was ‘built illegally’

A Kenyan dam that burst – killing more than 40 people – was illegal, the country’s water authority says.

The Patel dam was one of a number on a sprawling farm near Solai, 190km (120 miles) from the capital, Nairobi.

But none of them had a permit, a Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) spokesman said. The farm’s manager has denied any wrongdoing.

Dozens of people are still missing from Wednesday’s tragedy. There are fears that the death toll may rise.

It stood at 45 on Friday. Almost half the victims found so far were children. An investigation has been launched.

Warma spokeswoman Elizabeth Luvonga said the farm’s dams lack the necessary permissions.

“None of them have permits. That is why they are illegal,” she told Reuters news agency.

But the general manager of the farm, Vinoj Kumar, denied the accusation.

Business highlights

Uganda toilet paper a health hazard

Toilet roll makers in Uganda have been accused of producing substandard goods that have put Ugandans at risk of infections.

Women are especially at risk of contracting reproductive system illnesses like cervical cancer, the country’s standards body has said.

The findings are contained in a UNBS-commissioned research to find out the PH and bacterial load makeup and strength of sheets from which toilet papers are made.

Rectifying rate cap damage could take up to a year

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has warned that Kenyan people and businesses may have to wait for up to a year to access loans from banks if the interest capping law is amended.

“If this law was repealed or amended to allow banks to price credit, then we will see the market start adjusting. That adjustment is not going to be instantaneous,” director of policy and research at KBA Jared Osoro said.

“Any substantial change in law will result in the market starting to correct from where it is right now. That may take months extending to a year or so. Any drastic movement is unlikely.”

UN gains ‘unprecedented N.Korea access’ during visit

The head of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) believes there is a “sense of optimism” among North Korea’s leaders after enjoying what he said was unprecedented access to the country.

David Beasley spent two days in the capital, Pyongyang, and two outside it, accompanied by government minders.

He said the country was working hard to meet nutritional standards, and hunger was not as high as in the 1990s.

Relations between North Korea and the rest of the world have seen a dramatic shift.

Last year the North Korean government carried out a string of nuclear and missile tests.

But next month, its leader Kim Jong-un will meet US President Donald Trump, in what would be the first time a sitting US president has ever met a North Korean leader.

Sports highlights

Madrid Open: Kyle Edmund beaten by Denis Shapovalov in quarter-finals

British number one Kyle Edmund was knocked out of the Madrid Open quarter-finals by Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The world number 22 lost 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 against the 19-year-old Canadian.

Edmund, 23, saved a match point in the second set but Shapovalov came through the decider on the Madrid clay after clinching an early break of serve.

Briton Edmund was appearing in his first Masters 1,000 quarter-final and will break into the world’s top 20 for the first time on Monday.

Spanish Grand Prix: Robert Kubica ‘could make comeback now’

Robert Kubica believes he could make an effective full-time comeback to Formula 1 if he was given the chance.

The Pole has not raced in F1 since 2010 after suffering life-changing injuries in a rally crash but drove in Spanish GP practice as Williams reserve.

He said: “I saw it in winter testing, I saw it now. Whatever is missing is only a question because I am doing it every two months – if something is missing.

“If I had a chance to drive every week, there is even more room to improve.”

Asked to clarify whether he was ready to make a return to F1 after seven years away, the 33-year-old told BBC Sport he “could make a comeback now” if he was given the chance, but it was not his decision.

He added: “If I did not try to do it, I would not be here. I appreciate the opportunity. It gives me the opportunity to live my passion.” But he added: “I am not thinking what will happen in the future.”

Derby County stuns Fullham

Cameron Jerome scored his fifth goal in four games as Derby County gained the advantage in an intriguing Championship play-off semi-final against Fulham.

Jerome powered home a delightful header from Craig Forsyth’s cross following a slick first-half move.

Fulham bossed possession throughout, but only managed two shots on target.

Kevin McDonald came closest to a leveller with a sumptuous first-time shot that hit the bar, but the Rams lead going into Monday’s second leg.