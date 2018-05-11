Sarit Centre releases statement following mall fire

On Friday 4th May 2018, a fire broke out on the ground floor at Sarit Centre. The source of the fire was quickly located, and attempts were made to put it out using fire extinguishers placed in the outlet. The fire alarm was sounded and evacuation procedures initiated.

Fortunately the building was evacuated swiftly and smoothly, and no casualties were reported from the incident. Firefighting services arrived promptly on site to contain the fire.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the emergency personnel and first responders who came to our aid. These include, Nairobi Country Fire Service, KK Security Fire Service, G4S Fire Service, BM Security, Kenya Defence Forces’ Fire Department, National Youth Service Fire Department, National Police Service, National Disaster Unit, Kenya Air Force, AAR Healthcare and Kenya Red Cross.

The mall has been certified as structurally sound by the relevant authorities. We are now working round the clock to complete the repair and restoration works in a safe and timely manner. For those tenants whose outlets have been affected by the fire, we have identified temporary spaces within the mall for them to trade in to minimise disruption of their businesses.

Additionally, we would like to thank Laxmanbhai Construction, Jacaranda Hotel, Parapet Cleaning Services, Central Electrical, Mehta Electricals, Central Plumbing, Sutherland Engineers, Planning Systems, LDK Africa and various other well-wishers for their prayers and their assistance during and after the incident. We apologise if we have mistakenly left out any individuals or organisations that assisted us.

We are extremely grateful to all the Sarit Centre tenants for their understanding and continued co-operation during and after the incident.

We would like to express our deepest regret at the inconvenience and disruption caused by this incident. The safety of our customers and tenants is paramount to us. We are aiming to re-open the mall for trade towards the end of next week, and will provide further updates as our repair and restoration works continue.

Nitin Shah

Chief Operating Officer