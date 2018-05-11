Morning sports highlights

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal to leave at end of season

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal will leave at the end of the season.

A home loss to Southampton, coupled with Huddersfield’s draw at Chelsea, means Swansea are almost certain to be relegated from the Premier League.

The Swans must beat Stoke while Saints lose to Manchester City with a 10-goal swing in Sunday’s final round of games to secure an unlikely survival.

Carvalhal is out of contract at the end of the season but had been in talks to remain at the Liberty Stadium.

However, it is understood the Swansea board has decided not to renew Carvalhal’s contract after a run of eight games without a win.

The news comes on the day that the Swansea City Supporters’ Trust called for chairman Huw Jenkins to stand down from his position.

Chelsea: Blues charged by FA after Huddersfield incident

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on Wednesday.

The club are charged with failing to ensure their players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”.

Players were unhappy when Mason blew the whistle for half-time before they could take a corner.

Chelsea have until 18:00 BST on 15 May to respond to the charge.

Wayne Rooney: Everton forward agrees ‘deal in principle’ to join MLS side DC United

Wayne Rooney has agreed a deal in principle that could see him leave Everton for Major League Soccer side DC United this summer in a £12.5m deal.

Rooney’s representatives have been in the US to negotiate terms and the former England skipper is willing to leave the Premier League club.

Nothing has been signed yet and uncertainty over Everton boss Sam Allardyce’s position means the forward, 32, could stay at Goodison Park.

Rooney re-joined Everton in July 2017.

He spent 13 seasons at Manchester United after signing from Everton as an 18-year-old, becoming their record goalscorer and winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

It is understood Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season. The US transfer window does not open until July.