Morning newspapers summary

Daily Nation

Patel Dam tragedy: 44 dead, 41 in hospital and 40 missing

The rumble at about 8pm on Wednesday sounded like a faint clap of thunder.

Elija Chege stepped out of his single-room house at Energy Village in Solai, Nakuru, to check what was happening as the sky had been clear just a few minutes earlier.

Then he heard the rumble; loud, louder, and ominous. It did not sound like the usual cacophony of rain drops on the greenhouses of Patel Coffee Estates behind the hills.

This was a strange rumble, and it was shaking the soft earth under his feet.

The village erupted in chaos as the 41-year-old mason and his neighbours ran for their lives, some towards Solai Shopping Centre, others in the opposite direction.

“We didn’t know what to do, or what we were running away from,” Chege told the Nation in the village on Thursday as the gravity of what he had escaped from started sinking in.

Energy Village, the small farming village he has called home for years, is no more.

Where houses stood, mud rests calmly, burying in its muted horror tens of men, women and children.

The rumble Chege had run away from was 70 million litres of water cascading towards him and his neighbours after a private dam used by Patel Coffee Estates burst its retaining walls.

Some managed to escape, many others didn’t.

Officials from the Water Resources Management Authority told the Nation only about 10 million litres of water was retained as 90 per cent of the dam’s volume poured downstream towards Energy and Marigu settlements.

A statement by the National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai puts the number of dead locals at 44, 41 are admitted in hospital and 40 are missing.

The village hosted about 60 homesteads on plots measuring an eighth of an acre each, and was home to hundreds of casual labourers who earn a living from the coffee estate irrigated by the dam, the flower farms that dot Solai, and other plantations.

TSC releases fresh rules to guide teachers’ career progress

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has released guidelines on how teachers will be promoted as it introduced a competitive recruitment process for administrative positions.

In the guidelines, promotion of teachers will be based on existence of funded vacancies in the approved establishment, minimum qualifications per grade and relevant Teacher Professional Development (TPD) modules.

Others will be relevant experience and satisfactory performance.

However, the policy does not talk about those who have attained higher academic qualifications, an issue that has been the source of conflict between the commission and teachers’ unions.

SCHEMES

In a circular to TSC county directors and other education officials, TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said the guidelines are operational effective November 8, 2017.

“The guidelines effectively replace the following: scheme of service for non-graduate teachers, scheme of service for graduate teachers and scheme of service for technical teachers and lecturers,” Mrs Macharia said.

Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

Donald Trump on Thursday revealed his historic summit with Kim Jong Un — the first-ever between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader — will take place in Singapore on June 12.

The location and date of the landmark meeting were announced in a presidential tweet just hours after Trump welcomed to the United States three American prisoners released by Pyongyang.

“We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” Trump wrote.

The talks, which are expected to last one day, are set to focus on North Korea’s rapidly advancing nuclear and ballistic weapons programmes.

The Standard

48 dead as dam bursts, wiping out households

“See you later, if the dam doesn’t break”. That was a popular joke among residents of Energy and Nyakinyua villages in Solai, Subukia sub-county, Nakuru County.

On Wednesday night, those words turned into a reality of nightmarish proportions for hundreds of residents when the dam actually burst, killing 48 people according to area Chief Peter Mwangi.

So great was the force of the water – an estimated 20 million litres, enough to satisfy the optimal demand for Nairobi and its environs for a whole day – that everything in its path was literally swept away.

The floods and tumbling debris hit Nyakinyua village at high speed, then followed the massive destruction of homes in the neighbouring Energy village, washing away homes – some of them permanent structures, as it sped through the dark.

According to Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mwongo Chemwanga, the death toll had reached 44 by yesterday evening, with 40 others still missing.

Uhuru, Raila peace team meets

A fourteen-member advisory team appointed to spearhead the ‘Building Bridges’ initiative held its first meeting yesterday.

The team met at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Upperhill, Nairobi, under the stewardship of Ambassador Martin Kimani and lawyer Paul Mwangi, who are co-chairs.

There was little detail as the group met ahead of the official unveiling set for next week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga named the 14 following their handshake on March 9.

They are Senators Amos Wako, Yusuf Hajji, Woman Representatives Maison Leshomo, Rose Museo, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, retired Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Kisii Council of Elders chairman James Matundura and Kalenjin Council of Elders chairman Major (rtd) John Seii.

Others are Dr Morompi ole Ronkei, University of Nairobi don Dr Adams Oloo, former Commission on Implementation of the Constitution member Dr Florence Omosa, Prof Saeed Mwanguni and Agnes Kavindu.

1,600 in dilemma as Kisii varsity shuts campus

The fate of more than 1,600 Kisii University students hang in the balance after the institution’s management shut down its Kisumu campus yesterday.

A memo by Campus Director Stephen Oluoch yesterday directed the students to seek transfers to other campuses by the close of business today.

The memo, pinned on the noticeboard, indicated that the closure was in line with the University Council decision to close some of its campuses.

“You are kindly requested to pick the transfer form from our office to enable us transfer you to other campuses of your choice including; Kisii University Main Campus, Kericho Campus, Migori Campus and Eldoret Campus,” read the memo.

The students yesterday thronged the noticeboard as they tried to come to terms with the latest development.

Led by student chairman Chris Odhiambo, they paralysed operations at the institution and vowed not to leave the premises situated on Oginga Odinga Street.

The Star

44 swept to death as Nakuru dam bursts wall

Over 40 people were swept to their deaths yesterday and many more were missing after a dam burst its walls in the Solai area of Nakuru following heavy rains.

The Patel Dam, located on private farmland and used for irrigation and fish farming, broke its one-kilometer-long wall and swept hundreds of homes downstream.

The extent of the damage was yet to be ascertained by press time and rescue and relief efforts were underway. Government officials, however, projected that the death toll could rise to more than 100.

They include children and women trapped in mud and others whose whereabouts could not be established.

The mega dam on the farm of prominent farmer Mansukul Patel in Solai, Kabazi ward, collapsed and sent water surging across densely populated villages, destroying homes and buildings along the way.

At Marigu B village, the water found its way through a fault and emerged some seven kilometres away at Murrum trading centre, causing panic among residents.

Located on the upper part of the farm, the dam is eight kilometres from Solai Centre and one of four water reservoirs owned by Patel.

Untested herbal drugs harmful to kids — experts

Researchers have raised the alarm over the use of herbal medicine in rural areas to treat children.

Kenyatta University health experts yesterday said the herbs are not tested and approved by medical experts and exposed children to health risks.

In their findings, herbs are commonly used to treat stomach upsets and respiratory problems for underfives.

“Apart from treating illnesses, the need for supplement, growth improvement and appetite improvement were other conditions contributing to use of herbal medicines,” David Nzuki from KU’s department of community health, and lead author, said.

Rain will subside in a month, Met department announces

The heavy rain that has left a trail of death and destruction will end in a month, the Meteorological Department has said.

The rain will start declining in the north but increase in other regions, Met director Peter Ambeje said.

He attributed the downpour to ‘Madden Julian Oscillation’ phenomenon that hit East Africa and said it is not El Niño.

“Our weather forecast indicates that the rains will reduce in northern Kenya but increase in Western, Central and the Coastal region,” Ambeje said in Naivasha.

He spoke to the press at a workshop on Aircraft Meteorological Data Relay systems.

Ambeje said they partnered with Kenya Airways to introduce the new AMDAR system to connect weather departments to improve services.

Kenya Airways planes will be fitted with software to collect weather data while in flight.

“In weather forecasts, data is very critical and under the AMDAR system we shall use planes from Kenya Airways to achieve this,” Ambeje said.

Business Daily

Centum issues profit warning on lower asset valuations

Centum has issued a profit warning for the full financial year ended March 31, 2018 citing lower asset valuations, political uncertainty, reduced access to credit and un-concluded transactions.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed firm now expects to post net earnings at least 25 per cent lower than what it reported last year, which ended March 31, 2017.

In 2017 Centum recorded a net profit drop of 16 per cent to Sh8.3 billion from Sh9.9 billion in 2016.

Centum group chief executive James Mworia said the company’s investment properties recorded a gain in value during the period, but it was lower than that recorded in the year before.

“This is consistent with the performance of the Kenyan real estate market where real estate generally and commercial property in particular appreciated in value at a lower rate in 2017 on account of the political environment and the reduced access to credit by the private sector,” said the CEO in a notice to investors.

Mr Mworia however said there is increased market activity this year.

The decrease in revaluation gains has no impact on cash flow generated from operations, he added.

141,000 homes get Safaricom fibre Internet access

Safaricom fibre to the home (FTTH) has connected over 48,000 households with Internet a year after it formed a special unit to grow subscription numbers.

The telco on Wednesday said that it has laid over 5,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable connecting 141,000 homes.

The Safaricom home Internet unit formed in May last year delivers fibre and other technologies to subscribers’ houses across the country.

This month, the telco said that it had connected 53,000 homes after it begun lying fibre optic cables in February. By November last year, the business unit had reached 91,000 homes and connected 28,000 homes.

Kenya set to spend Sh1.2bn on Geneva envoy residence

Taxpayers will spend Sh1.2 billion to purchase a building to house its ambassador in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the purchase plan public last year saying it had identified the property in the posh resort city of Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

Treasury data tabled in the National Assembly last week shows purchase of chancery and ambassador’s residence in Geneva has been allocated Sh1 billion for the year starting July and another Sh200 million for the year starting July 2019.

Last year, Foreign Affairs said it needed Sh6 billion for purchase of the Geneva property in a deal that was to be paid in phases.

It is not clear whether Kenya opted for a smaller property or the Sh1.2 billion to be spent is part of phased payment.

The cost of servicing and maintaining the property in the long term is also expected to fall squarely on Kenyan taxpayers.