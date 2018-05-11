Morning news highlights

News highlights

Trump-Kim Jong-un summit set for Singapore

US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on 12 June, he has said.

“We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” the US leader tweeted.

In March, Mr Trump stunned the world by accepting an invitation to meet Mr Kim for an unprecedented sit-down.

The pair had previously exchanged insults and threats. The breakthrough came after landmark talks between North and South Korea.

Mr Trump’s announcement came hours after he welcomed home three US detainees released by North Korea.

Their release came during a visit to Pyongyang by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to arrange details of the meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Kim.

Patel dam death count reaches 44

At least 44 people have died after heavy rains caused Patel Dam to burst in Nakuru county, sweeping away homes across a vast area of farmland.

The breach happened on Wednesday near the town of Solai.

The dead are thought to include children and women trapped in mud. The Kenyan Red Cross says it has rescued about 40 people so far.

More than 2,000 people are said to have been left homeless.

Local officials say the full extent of the damage is not yet clear. There are fears the death toll could rise as the search-and-rescue operation continues for the at least 40 people unaccounted for.

Nigeria on alert following Ebola alarm

Nigeri’s entry points are on high alert following an outbreak of Ebola in the DRC.

17 people are suspected to have died of the disease in DRC and the government has reactivated centres created during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

“We are increasing surveillance on air, sea and land borders for all travelers.

“Those coming from DRC will be monitored after they have been cleared by health officials at all the ports,” Health Minister Isaac Adewole said.

Business highlights

Mombasa tyk tuk ban lifted

The High Court in Mombasa has lifted a ban on new tuk tuks imposed by the county governor Hassan Joho five months ago.

In her ruling, Justice Dorah Chepkwony directed the Commission For Human Rights and Justice (CFHRJ), a lobby that had protested the ban, to file the main application and serve to the respondents, who are the clerk and county government before the matter is set for hearing.

The lobby had cited loss of employment for youth as the reason behind the application.

Tidal accused of manipulating Beyonce and Kanye West data

Music streaming app Tidal has been accused of inflating audience figures for two albums – Lemonade by Beyonce, and The Life of Pablo by Kanye West.

A Norwegian-language newspaper claims the move would have led Tidal to have paid disproportionate royalties to the singers’ record companies at the expense of other artists.

Tidal is part-owned by Jay Z. He is Beyonce’s husband and a long-term friend of Kanye West.

Tidal has denied the allegations.

“This is a smear campaign from a publication that once referred to our employee [chief operating officer Lior Tibon] as an ‘Israeli intelligence officer’ and our owner as a ‘crack dealer’,” it said in a statement.

“We expect nothing less from them than this ridiculous story, lies and falsehoods.

“The information was stolen and manipulated. And we will fight these claims vigorously.”

Kenya pioneers in submitting papers on free trade

Kenya and Ghana have become the first countries to hand over documents ratifying the Africa free trade deal to the Africa Union Commission.

The papers were handed over to African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) papers to the AUC chairman, Dr Moussa Faki Mahamat, in Addis Ababa.

“Definitely Kwame Nkrumah and Jomo Kenyatta must be proud of you and proud of us,” said Dr Mahamat, upon receiving the AfCFTA documents.

The deal was agreed upon by 44 African countries last year.

Sports highlights

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal to leave at end of season

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal will leave at the end of the season.

A home loss to Southampton, coupled with Huddersfield’s draw at Chelsea, means Swansea are almost certain to be relegated from the Premier League.

The Swans must beat Stoke while Saints lose to Manchester City with a 10-goal swing in Sunday’s final round of games to secure an unlikely survival.

Carvalhal is out of contract at the end of the season but had been in talks to remain at the Liberty Stadium.

However, it is understood the Swansea board has decided not to renew Carvalhal’s contract after a run of eight games without a win.

The news comes on the day that the Swansea City Supporters’ Trust called for chairman Huw Jenkins to stand down from his position.

Chelsea: Blues charged by FA after Huddersfield incident

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on Wednesday.

The club are charged with failing to ensure their players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”.

Players were unhappy when Mason blew the whistle for half-time before they could take a corner.

Chelsea have until 18:00 BST on 15 May to respond to the charge.

Wayne Rooney: Everton forward agrees ‘deal in principle’ to join MLS side DC United

Wayne Rooney has agreed a deal in principle that could see him leave Everton for Major League Soccer side DC United this summer in a £12.5m deal.

Rooney’s representatives have been in the US to negotiate terms and the former England skipper is willing to leave the Premier League club.

Nothing has been signed yet and uncertainty over Everton boss Sam Allardyce’s position means the forward, 32, could stay at Goodison Park.

Rooney re-joined Everton in July 2017.

He spent 13 seasons at Manchester United after signing from Everton as an 18-year-old, becoming their record goalscorer and winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

It is understood Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season. The US transfer window does not open until July.