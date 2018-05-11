Morning business highlights

Mombasa tyk tuk ban lifted

The High Court in Mombasa has lifted a ban on new tuk tuks imposed by the county governor Hassan Joho five months ago.

In her ruling, Justice Dorah Chepkwony directed the Commission For Human Rights and Justice (CFHRJ), a lobby that had protested the ban, to file the main application and serve to the respondents, who are the clerk and county government before the matter is set for hearing.

The lobby had cited loss of employment for youth as the reason behind the application.

Tidal accused of manipulating Beyonce and Kanye West data

Music streaming app Tidal has been accused of inflating audience figures for two albums – Lemonade by Beyonce, and The Life of Pablo by Kanye West.

A Norwegian-language newspaper claims the move would have led Tidal to have paid disproportionate royalties to the singers’ record companies at the expense of other artists.

Tidal is part-owned by Jay Z. He is Beyonce’s husband and a long-term friend of Kanye West.

Tidal has denied the allegations.

“This is a smear campaign from a publication that once referred to our employee [chief operating officer Lior Tibon] as an ‘Israeli intelligence officer’ and our owner as a ‘crack dealer’,” it said in a statement.

“We expect nothing less from them than this ridiculous story, lies and falsehoods.

“The information was stolen and manipulated. And we will fight these claims vigorously.”

Kenya pioneers in submitting papers on free trade

Kenya and Ghana have become the first countries to hand over documents ratifying the Africa free trade deal to the Africa Union Commission.

The papers were handed over to African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) papers to the AUC chairman, Dr Moussa Faki Mahamat, in Addis Ababa.

“Definitely Kwame Nkrumah and Jomo Kenyatta must be proud of you and proud of us,” said Dr Mahamat, upon receiving the AfCFTA documents.

The deal was agreed upon by 44 African countries last year.