DStv and GOtv- YOUR CARRIAGE FOR THE ROYAL WEDDING AWAITS

All hail! A new princess is crowned!

On Saturday 19 May 2018 DStv and GOtv viewers will have front-row seats to see Prince Harry walking alongside his brother the Duke of Cambridge as he gets ready to say I do. On this day, the world’s eyes will turn to the small British market town of Windsor, to witness the wedding of Royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This highly anticipated wedding will be aired live on E! Entertainment at 12:00 CAT. ITV Choice will air the wedding live from 10:30 CAT this channel will also showcase pre-and post-wedding coverage. Also airing the ceremony live are popular news channels Sky News and BBC World News. E! Entertainment returns at 20:00 with the Royal Wedding Rundown recapping all the highlights from Harry and Meghan’s Royal Wedding.

Leading up to the big day, viewers will be spoiled with an array of content covering this historic event. Viewers get to know the Royal Family a little better with the quiz show Right Royal Quiz, catch it on Thursday, 10 May at 20:00 CAT on ITV Choice. On Sunday, 13 May at 21:00 CAT on National Geographic catch Prince Harry’s Story, and on Wednesday, 16 May, TLC will take viewers on a journey in The Making of a Royal Wedding also on TLC, viewers get Wild About Prince Harry, a show that will lead to viewers getting to know the Price a whole lot better, this airs on Thursday, 17 May. ITV Choice viewers will experience The Countdown to The Royal Wedding, which will air on Thursday, 17 May at 20:00 CAT followed by Harry & Meghan: A Very Modern Romance on Friday, 18 May at 20:00 CAT. ITV Choice will also showcase a two-part documentary that examines what it is like to be a Royal Wife based on the lived experiences of 100 years of Windsor women, catch The Royal Wives of Windsor on the 24 and 25 May at 20:00 CAT.

The celebrities that have confirmed their attendance for the prestigious event thus far include the Beckhams and some members of the Spice Girls. Other celebrities rumoured to have been invited include Elton John and George and Amal Clooney.

In true fairy-tale style, there will be one horse-drawn carriage in the Carriage Procession from St George’s Chapel, which will take the newly married couple through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. A walk that will mark the beginning of the rest of their life in matrimony.

Viewers planning a wedding and those who purely enjoy this content genre can catch Don’t Tell The Bride and Bad Bridesmaids on Sunday, 13 May on BBC Lifestyle. 90 Days to Wed is on TLC on Thursday, 17 May at 20:00 CAT. Say Yes Wedding SOS airs on Sunday, 20 May on TLC while Married At First Sight, airs on BBC Lifestyle on Thursday, 31 May.