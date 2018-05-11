Afternoon sports highlights

United unimpressed by second position

Manchester United “don’t celebrate second position”, says manager Jose Mourinho after his side sealed the Premier League runners-up spot with a 0-0 draw at West Ham.

A largely forgettable game sparked to life with a late altercation between Hammers captain Mark Noble and United’s Paul Pogba.

United, denied victory by the inspired form of West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, moved four points clear of third-placed Tottenham with one game left.

It means Mourinho’s side will finish four positions better off than last year, which was the Portuguese’s first season at the club.

And although Mourinho said he felt “OK” about finishing second, he added: “I am not jumping around – that’s not my nature or my history. Manchester United are the same.

“The top four is obviously important but it’s better to finish second than fourth and it’s better to be second for months and months and months than losing that position and that control.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal breaks John McEnroe’s 34-year-old set record

World number one Rafael Nadal broke John McEnroe’s 34-year-old record for successive set wins on a single surface as he moved into the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open.

Nadal, 31, beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 on clay to take his winning streak to 50 sets in a row.

He will play Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Friday for a place in the last four.

American McEnroe’s 49-set winning run came on carpet in 1984 and included him clinching the Madrid Indoor Open title.

Nadal’s 50 sets have included tournament wins in Barcelona, Monte Carlo and last year’s French Open.

The Spaniard, looking for a sixth Madrid Open title, faced a minor scare as Schwartzman broke back to make it 4-4 in the second, before Nadal responded immediately and closed out for the match.

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says he is ‘punching below his weight’ this season

Lewis Hamilton says he is leading the championship despite “punching below my weight” so far this season.

The reigning champion has struggled in three of the four races but took the lead after a win in the last race in Baku after his rivals hit trouble.

Hamilton said if he “could get on top of the issues” Mercedes have with the car and “start to be more consistent”, he would be happier.

“Then I know I can punch at my weight or a little above it,” he added.

“At the moment I am punching below it and that is not sufficient to win the championship.

“We are capitalising on a lot of the surrounding circumstances that hinder the outcome of a race, for example the last one. I will take it for now but for the long term [we need to improve].”