Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kenya Ebola free, state assures

The Ministry of Health has assured Kenyans that the country is free of Ebola. The ministry says no case has been reported locally despite an outbreak of the disease in the DRC.

“We have strengthened the routine screening of travellers at JKIA and as well as all the entry points into the country totaling 43, in all these places,” said health CS Secily Kariuki.

Mwiki matatu operators paralyze transport in protest

Commuters along the Mwiki-Kasarani road were this morning left stranded after matatu operators paralyzed operations in protest of the release of men accused of beating a tout to death.

The men were released after postmortem results showed that the tout died of pneumonia, and not on the injuries allegedly inflicted by John Kibe Nyagah and Geoffrey Ngamau.

Govt to prosecute Solai dam owner

The government has vowed to prosecute the owner of the dam that burst its banks sweeping over 40 people to death on Wednesday night in Nakuru County.

“No single life would have been lost if the owners of those dams would have drained it in good time to stem a situation where it is overflowing and breaks its banks.

“The fact that this dam was declared illegal, there will be consequences,” government spokesman, Eric Kiraithe said.

Over 40 people remain unaccounted for following the tragedy while scores have been hospitalized.

Business highlights

Kenya gets sh54 billion EU grant

The government has obtained a sh54 billion grant from the European Union (EU) to support development of the devolved units.

The funds will be directed to sectors related to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four development agenda such as healthcare, manufacturing, housing and job Creation.

The EU says the funds are to be utilized in such a way that people at the grass root level are impacted.

Iran nuclear deal: France condemns US move to re-impose sanctions

France has condemned as “unacceptable” a US move to re-impose sanctions on companies trading with Iran.

The action from Washington followed President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a landmark deal that sought to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said European companies should not have to pay for the US decision.

The US says firms have six months to halt business and cannot enter into new contracts or they will face sanctions.

In an interview with Le Parisien, the foreign minister said: “We feel that the extraterritoriality of their sanction measures are unacceptable. The Europeans should not have to pay for the withdrawal from an agreement by the United States, to which they had themselves contributed.”

Rolls-Royce takes high road with new SUV

Rolls-Royce has become the latest luxury car maker to launch an SUV.

Chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös said the new Cullinan, which will cost more than £200,000, was a “seminal” moment and probably the “most anticipated” Rolls-Royce ever.

Bentley and Lamborghini have already launched SUVs, while Ferrari will follow next year.

Automotive analysts said Rolls, which is owned by BMW, had to follow suit to keep up with changing consumer demand.

The launch of the Cullinan, named after the world’s biggest diamond that is part of the Crown Jewels, marks a shift away from the luxury saloon cars that Rolls-Royce is best known for.

Sports highlights

United unimpressed by second position

Manchester United “don’t celebrate second position”, says manager Jose Mourinho after his side sealed the Premier League runners-up spot with a 0-0 draw at West Ham.

A largely forgettable game sparked to life with a late altercation between Hammers captain Mark Noble and United’s Paul Pogba.

United, denied victory by the inspired form of West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, moved four points clear of third-placed Tottenham with one game left.

It means Mourinho’s side will finish four positions better off than last year, which was the Portuguese’s first season at the club.

And although Mourinho said he felt “OK” about finishing second, he added: “I am not jumping around – that’s not my nature or my history. Manchester United are the same.

“The top four is obviously important but it’s better to finish second than fourth and it’s better to be second for months and months and months than losing that position and that control.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal breaks John McEnroe’s 34-year-old set record

World number one Rafael Nadal broke John McEnroe’s 34-year-old record for successive set wins on a single surface as he moved into the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open.

Nadal, 31, beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 on clay to take his winning streak to 50 sets in a row.

He will play Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Friday for a place in the last four.

American McEnroe’s 49-set winning run came on carpet in 1984 and included him clinching the Madrid Indoor Open title.

Nadal’s 50 sets have included tournament wins in Barcelona, Monte Carlo and last year’s French Open.

The Spaniard, looking for a sixth Madrid Open title, faced a minor scare as Schwartzman broke back to make it 4-4 in the second, before Nadal responded immediately and closed out for the match.

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says he is ‘punching below his weight’ this season

Lewis Hamilton says he is leading the championship despite “punching below my weight” so far this season.

The reigning champion has struggled in three of the four races but took the lead after a win in the last race in Baku after his rivals hit trouble.

Hamilton said if he “could get on top of the issues” Mercedes have with the car and “start to be more consistent”, he would be happier.

“Then I know I can punch at my weight or a little above it,” he added.

“At the moment I am punching below it and that is not sufficient to win the championship.

“We are capitalising on a lot of the surrounding circumstances that hinder the outcome of a race, for example the last one. I will take it for now but for the long term [we need to improve].”