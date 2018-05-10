Sports highlights – May 10, 2018

Ayub Timbe handed three match ban

Kenyan-born and China based winger Ayub Timbe was slapped with a three match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Timbe has also been fined Ksh1 millionn (US$10,000) by the CAF following an incident in the first qualification match against Sierra Leone last June, having been accused by the referee of using offensive language towards him. As such, Harambee Stars has been dealt a major blow ahead of the next three 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers seeing as Timbe will now miss September’s game against Ghana in Nairobi and both home and away fixtures against Ethiopia.

Huddersfield survive as Chelsea falter following 1-1 draw

Huddersfield secured their Premier League status for next season and severely dented Chelsea’s top-four hopes by battling to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. This latest performance of grit and outstanding defensive organisation, plus a famous goal by Laurent Depoitre (50), all-but relegates Swansea City, who need a 10-goal swing on the final day to turn the tables on Southampton. For Chelsea, Marcos Alonso’s equaliser (60) wasn’t enough to deny the tenacious Terriers, who survived a late onslaught from the Blues, with goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in fine form – including an incredible one-handed save to deny Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona thrash Villarreal 5-1

Barcelona are now two games away from going the entire La Liga season unbeaten after a comfortable 5-1 victory over Villarreal. First-half goals from Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho and Lionel Messi put Barcelona into a commanding lead. Villarreal responded in the second with a strike which heavily defected off Nicola Sansone, but Ousmane Dembele turned on the style late on, tapping in the hosts’ fourth in the 88th minute before he coolly dinked in his second of the night in injury time.